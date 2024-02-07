The Young and the Restless spoilers: Danny makes a choice between Phyllis and Christine?

Like The Young and the Restless’ Danny (Michael Damian), we too have been growing tired of the resurfaced love triangle between him, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Just to provide a brief recap, after Phyllis managed to once again escape real legal consequences after the Jeremy Stark fiasco, she was a true pariah in Genoa City. Not even her children really wanted to be associated with her. However, she managed to find a friend in her ex-husband (and previous target of her obsession) Danny. He showed her some much-needed compassion at the time, and the two started building a friendship. While Phyllis would like more than that, even making that fact known with a few stolen kisses with Danny, he’s been resistant to going there romantically with her.

Michelle Stafford and Michael Damian, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

On the other side of this triangle is Christine, who blew back into town after officially calling things off with Paul (Doug Davidson). When Danny heard she was single again, he made it clear that he was interested in recapturing the magic that was once between them. Although she was hesitant to move on so quickly, she ultimately gave in to her feelings, and the two started dating.

Things for the longtime enemies became complicated with both women realized that they again liked Danny romantically and were reminded of their previous clashes over him years ago. Christine even caught Phyllis in one of the previously mentioned kisses, which prompted her to want to end things with Danny.

With all that being said, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 7, Danny and Christine run into each other at Crimson Lights, and he tries to pitch the idea of them being together again. In true Phyllis fashion, she saunters in and interrupts. As the two women trade insults and jabs, Danny looks like he’s stuck in a verbal whirlwind and desperately wants out. So to end the conversation he makes the bold declaration, "Why don’t we all just take a big deep breath, and just let this all cool off."

Lauralee Bell and Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

That’s right. His solution is to take a break from all the chaos. While he admits to wanting to be friends with Phyllis and wants to pursue things romantically with Christine, he can’t deal with all the hostility between the women right now. He winds up leaving the women standing at the coffee shop.

Danny’s choice not to make a choice is no doubt frustrating to many fans, but perhaps both women will come to realize that Danny is not worth the hassle of all this drama.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.