The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ian dies at the Newman Ranch, but leaves an explosive parting gift?

One villain down and one more to go, as The Young and the Restless’ Jordan (Colleen Zenk) was on her way to the morgue in the episode airing on January 27 while Ian (Ray Wise) remained loose in Genoa City. With Jordan gone though, Victor (Eric Braeden) makes finding Ian his utmost priority and puts his security team to work.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on January 28, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) winds up finding Ian on Victor’s behalf and tells the con man that The Mustache demands to speak with him. Of course, Ian counters he’ll do no such thing, but when Victor’s security team appears, Ian changes his tune.

Face-to-face with his nemesis at the ranch, Victor demands Ian confess to his latest crimes, mainly killing Heather (Vail Bloom) and working with Jordan to kidnap Sharon (Sharon Case). Not only does the Newman patriarch want to hear the confession verbally, but he also has Michael give Ian a typed confession for him to sign.

A cocky Ian refuses to admit to anything and thinks because he already reported Nick to the police department for the previous threats Nick made against him, that Victor wouldn’t dare harm him. Michael counters that the Newmans have a far reach and have seemingly made Ian’s leverage over Nick disappear.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Victor makes it clear that if Ian won’t sign the confession, there’s no real reason to keep him alive, and that’s when Nick barges in to say there is. The younger Newman relays that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Aria are missing, and he accuses Ian of kidnapping them. Again, Ian denies any wrongdoing. His denial only frustrates Nick, who demands answers.

Things take an interesting turn when Victor’s security guard manhandles Ian, but Ian gets the better of him and steals his gun. With a gun in hand, Ian believes he’s in control and ready to call the shots.

The episode ends there, but it looks like this may wind up being the final showdown between Ian and the Newmans. Thanks to a leaked set photo from top of the year , we’ve suspected that Ian’s end was drawing near, as the photo shows Wise with cast and crew in a “blood-stained” sweater. The very one he’s wearing in The Young and the Restless episodes during the week of January 27. We aren’t sure who might get the upper hand on Ian and how he may ultimately be killed, but if we had to guess, Victor might shoot him.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should Ian die as we believe he will, there’s a chance he leaves Genoa City with one heck of a parting gift. We can imagine him and Victor dueling it out and Victor shooting Ian before he reveals where Tessa and Aria are, since he likely stashed them somewhere. If that happens, Mariah’s world will be shattered as there’s no telling where Ian took them and what he may have done to them. It would then become a race to find them.

Camryn Grimes, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Should this not be Ian’s parting gift, then allow us the opportunity to propose a wild theory. Let’s say Ian gives a clue to Tessa and Aria’s whereabouts, but drops a bombshell about Cassie. Is it possible that after all these years, Ian knows something about her that Sharon and Nick don’t, but would certainly rock their world? Back in the summer/fall when Sharon kept having hallucinations of Cassie, some fans started to think that she didn’t actually die. Could Ian have faked Cassie’s death and somehow manipulated her memories to forget about her family as she carried on with life elsewhere?

Again, we know such a theory is wild and likely lands in the land of improbability. However, ever since Diane (Susan Walters) was resurrected, we’ve learned to assume that most things in The Young and the Restless are improbable but not impossible. We’ll just have to wait and see how Ian’s final moments all play out.