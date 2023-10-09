The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle’s JEALOUSY erupts over Summer and Chance?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Kyle (Michael Mealor), he has been very adamant about that he is completely over Summer (Allison Lanier).

Despite both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) pushing for their son to realize that he’s still in love with the Newman heiress, he’s protested the idea and even found himself in a steamy romance with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). It's a romance that most of Genoa City doesn’t approve of, with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) leading the pack naysayers.

But it appears that all it takes for Kyle to start to realize his feelings for Summer is having a front-seat view of her ogling Chance (Conner Floyd). At the end of the episode airing on October 6, as Summer and Kyle are exchanging some banter about Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), Chance walks in with Sharon (Sharon Case) on his arm, and Summer’s eyes immediately zero in on the new chief of police. Kyle takes note of his ex’s attention shift and seems to be a bit disheartened.

#yr 🇨🇦 spoiler Thurs 🇨🇦 Fri 🇺🇸So much happening in this scene 😰The End pic.twitter.com/uhrV00wWhROctober 5, 2023 See more

That expression on Kyle’s face let us know right then and there, he may soon find himself chasing after Summer again. However, any pursuit of Summer at this point won’t be an easy task.

For starters, it’s likely a stubborn Kyle will continue to suppress his love for Summer for a moment. He’ll be aided in this endeavor, as it seems Audra is going to attempt to rekindle things with Kyle during the week of October 9. Although Audra previously stopped entangling with the young Abbott after receiving a stern warning from Nikki, Tucker (Trevor St. John) makes a pitch to Audra to pick things back up while Tucker figures out his next plan of attack against the Abbotts.

Should Kyle and Audra slip back into old habits, it shouldn’t take too long for him to realize that her renewed interest in him is because she’s playing him. That he is being used as a pawn in Tucker’s feud with the Abbotts.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If that were to happen, he may come to understand that despite all of Summer’s manipulative ways, she is a woman who has always loved him and never pretended to like him for the sake of corporate chess. However, it’s likely by the time the lightbulb in Kyle’s head goes off, Summer will be even more head over heels for Chance.

For those wondering how Summer makes any romantic progress with Chance given his current relationship with Sharon, we don’t think Sharon will be a problem. For months now, The Young and the Restless has been dropping hints that the reunion of Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon could happen sooner or later, so it’s possible Sharon will move on from her romance with Chance and become Summer’s stepmother-to-be.

Allison Lanier, Conner Floyd and Sharon Case in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Plus, Summer is Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) daughter and isn’t above going after a man in a relationship. It wasn’t that long ago that she went after Kyle when he was with Lola (Sasha Calle). Given Summer looks infatuated with Chance and their connection as friends continues to strengthen, it seems probable that she will go after him.

With that said, if Kyle finds himself longing after Summer, we can see him becoming very jealous of anything blossoming between her and Chance. He could do everything he can to sabotage #Chummer. Summer may not be willing to hear any pleading from Kyle about taking him back, so he may resort to her tactics, pulling some strings to get her to return to him.