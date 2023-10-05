The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mamie is working with…?

There’s nothing like a good mystery on The Young and the Restless, and there are currently a few. For example, what is Adam (Mark Grossman) really up to at Newman Enterprises? Also, what is Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) big plan of revenge for the Abbotts given he stated the embezzlement plot against Billy (Jason Thompson) was just a diversion?

While we are definitely hoping to get to the bottom of those mysteries soon, we’re more enamored with finding out who Mamie’s (Veronica Redd) secret partner is. That’s right, viewers find out in The Young and the Restless episode airing on October 5 that Mamie has someone in the shadows supporting her secret agenda.

As the Winters family is gathered at the Neil Winters Jazz Lounge, Mamie and Jill (Jess Walton) argue about Mamie’s new stake in Chancellor-Winters. Jill suspects her rival has ulterior motives for being back in town and investing in the company. Mamie in return accuses Jill of being selfish, making the night about herself, and further explains her being back in town is to reconnect and reunite her family.

However, by the end of the episode, Mamie hops on a phone call with a yet-to-be-revealed individual, and she brags about the good time she had with her family. But then she makes the statement, “They don’t have a clue. But they’re all as curious as hell.”

These two sentences make it clear that Mamie has a silent partner she’s working with, or at the very least, someone supporting her agenda. However, who is it? Here are our best guesses.

Shemar Moore and Tonya Lee Williams, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS via Getty Images)

Olivia Winters

We’re inclined to think that Mamie may have been on the phone with another member of the Winters family, which leads us to Nate’s (Sean Dominic) mom, Dr. Olivia Winters (Tonya Lee Williams). If Mamie is really trying to fix her fractured family, why wouldn’t she work with her niece in trying to make that happen?

In the same October 5 episode, Nate mentioned not being able to see his mother a lot, so perhaps Mamie being back in town is paving the way for Olivia to return. Maybe the good doc is ready to hang up her white coat, and like her son, hop into the business world. Not for nothing, we’d like to see another member of the Winters clan in town willing to support Nate and help heal the bond between him and his cousins.

Jennifer Gareis and Aaron Spears, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Justin Barber

For those who don’t remember, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) is also connected to the Winters family. He is the cousin of Olivia and Druscilla (Victoria Rowell) on their dad’s side, and given his dormant status in LA, perhaps he’s planning on making a big splash in Genoa City.

Justin is a shark in business and was Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) right-hand man for years, so he’d be a good ally for Mamie to have in her new venture at Chancellor-Winters and going up against Jill. He may even be able to help the Winters matriarch use her minority stake in the company to make waves and plot to push Jill out. (Yes, Mamie just has a minority stake in the business, but since the idea of a hostile takeover has been mentioned, we thought we’d bring up the idea).

Victoria Rowell, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Druscilla Winters

This would be an absolute dream come true if Victoria Rowell finally reprised her role as Druscilla, Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon’s (Bryton James) mother. She has long been suspected dead, falling off a cliff after a fight between Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). However, a body was never found. Considering Diane (Susan Walters) resurfaced after years of being presumed dead, why not Druscilla?

Offscreen, Rowell had an at times contentious relationship with CBS and Young and the Restless producers , even filing suit. With that said, in recent years, the actress has returned to specials for the soap to honor her late co-star, Kristoff St. John, and in 2023 to celebrate the soap’s 50th anniversary. So perhaps the time has come for her to step back into her famous role.

If that happens, Druscilla will have a lot of explaining to do as it pertains to her children and grandchildren.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cane Ashby

Our last guess is Lily’s ex-husband Cane (Daniel Goddard). Now on the surface, his secretly working with Mamie would be a little surprising given Jill looks at him like a son. Would he really work with her enemy? Plus, he and Lily aren’t together anymore, but would he really want to blindside the mother of his kids?

Even with all of that said, we actually can see him working with Mamie. He and Lily may share children, but their romantic history is littered with betrayal. Not to mention, considering Cane and his father once tried to blackmail Devon, Lily’s brother is probably not Cane’s biggest fan. Additionally, Cane worked at Chancellor Industries prior to the merger with Winters and quit. So Jill could be wary of working with him in business again.

Perhaps Cane and Mamie connected off camera, and he professed his desire to mend fences and get back in the corporate world. Given he’s a part of the extended family, Mamie may be inclined to help him.

We’ll be staying tuned to see what happens next with Mamie’s latest secret.