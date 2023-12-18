The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis helps Tucker in exchange for help with her Christine problem?

What would The Young and the Restless be without its occasional love triangle? Even as you read this, on the soap’s canvas, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Summer (Allison Lanier) are locked in a battle over Chance (Conner Floyd). Additionally, in an ironic twist, Summer’s mom is also competing for romance as she finds herself back in familiar territory, trying to beat Christine (Lauralee Bell) in capturing Danny’s (Michael Damian) heart and attention.

Longtime viewers of the soap know that Phyllis and Christine loathe each other, and it all stems from Phyllis’ initial obsession over Danny. Years ago, he was a pop star in his prime, and Phyllis would stop at almost nothing to be with him, including drugging him to get him into bed. Danny wasn’t aware of the drugging at the time and just assumed he cheated on his wife, Christine.

When Christine found out he cheated and later Phyllis claimed to be pregnant with his baby, it put a nail in Christine and Danny’s marriage, and she called it quits. However, Christine eventually discovered Phyllis’ crimes and lies and told Danny, which led to him wanting nothing to do with Ms. Summers.

Michael Damian and Lauralee Bell, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Phyllis of course was livid with Christine and attempted to get payback, trying to run over Cricket with a car. Unfortunately, Phyllis didn’t hit Christine but her then-new beau Paul (Doug Davidson) instead.

Things didn’t exactly get better between the two ladies after Christine helped Danny take custody of Daniel (Michael Graziadei) away from Phyllis. The scorned mother was furious when that happened.

Fast forward to today, and the feud between Phyllis and Christine is just as tense as ever and has the potential of becoming worse as the duo both want Danny. Again, in the past, Phyllis attempted to run over Cricket to get rid of her "bug problem," but we think Phyllis is a little wiser these days. Or at least that’s our hope as she’s still on probation after that whole Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) incident.

With that being said, however, during the week of December 11, Phyllis was hit with a gut punch as she looked at Christine and Danny making out right outside of Crimson Lights. Topping it all off, when the pair finished kissing, Christine hugged Danny and made eye contact with Phyllis, smirking. A move that is sure to stir up Phyllis’ troublesome side.

Lauralee Bell, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now here’s how Tucker (Trevor St. John) comes into play in all of this. During the week of December 18, he’s expected to approach Phyllis with a proposal. We imagine he could use her tech-savvy with his new Glacade business and his plans to beat Jabot in the beauty industry. Should he offer Phyllis a job, she’d probably laugh in his face initially and turn him down.

However, Tucker is very perceptive and may come to learn of Phyllis’ romantic predicament and offer her his ability to neutralize Christine in this love triangle in exchange for Phyllis’ help. Such a tempting offer may prove too good for her to pass on.

Should our theory become fact, then we have to wonder how Tucker could take care of Christine. We know he wouldn’t dare try to have her killed, but he may get her out of Genoa City.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Since Cricket returned to town after divorcing Paul, she’s made a commitment to working in the pro-bono world. It’s likely that Tucker knows plenty of people in the nonprofit sector, and it would presumably be easy for him to have one of his connections offer Christine a position she just can’t refuse. One that satisfies her career needs while taking her out of Genoa City more often.

With Christine out of the way, Phyllis may think her chances of getting Danny to commit to her increase. However, there’s also the possibility that should Christine leave, Danny follows.