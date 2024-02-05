The Young and the Restless spoilers: will Ashley meet Olivia Winters in Paris?

Although The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of January 29 showed Ashley (Eileen Davidson) hearing directly from a waiter at the now-infamous cafe in Paris that Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) version of the big fight is correct, it seems this storyline is far from over. Ashley is still adamant that Tucker’s outrage exploded during their argument to the point he broke a glass and tossed a chair. She even believes that Tucker managed to pay the waiter to lie and tell her a false narrative about what happened.

Then in the episode airing on February 5, Ashley makes it clear to Traci (Beth Maitland) that she is more determined than ever to prove the flashbacks that she’s been having of her heated argument with Tucker are real. Ashley is staying in France to get to the truth of the matter.

Although Traci offers to remain with her sister, Ashley notes that she would rather be alone and states, "I’m going to stay here and talk this out with a friend of mine that’s in Paris."

Naturally, we had to start thinking about what friend this could possibly be. One of the first names that came to mind was Dr. Olivia Winters (Tonya Lee Williams).

Now longtime fans of The Young and the Restless know Ashley and Olivia have a friendship that spans decades. They’ve been there for each other during some of their most trying times, so it stands to reason that Ashley may reach out to Olivia to help her get a handle on this obsession with Tucker and discovering the truth about this big blowup.

If Olivia is the special friend meeting with Ashley in Paris, it would be a welcomed surprise for viewers. Back in the 90s and early 2000s, the good doctor had some amazingly rich storylines, especially those involving her, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell), Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Malcolm (Shemar Moore). The foursome had just the right amount of family drama that left us entertained.

Our only qualm about welcoming Olivia back into the fold at this juncture is the fact she’s reuniting with Ashley in Paris and not her family back in Genoa City. Her son Nate (Sean Dominic) could use her words of wisdom as he continues trying to navigate his career path, and Devon (Bryton James) could use his aunt to just be around as family as he continues to push his biological dad Tucker away.

While obviously, we’ll have to wait and see if Olivia is the friend Ashley was referring to, we can’t help but hope so.