These devices are supported by Netflix
Hint: All of them
Netflix is everywhere That is, you can watch it on almost anything. Whether it's a TV or a separate box, or a computer or tablet or phone or whatever — you can watch Netflix on all kinds of stuff.
It's really just a matter of figuring out what's best for you. Maybe you have a smart TV with the Netflix app already built in. Maybe you prefer a single set-top box with all of your apps installed. Or maybe you'd rather use a phone or tablet and then use Chromecast or AirPlay to kick things over to the TV.
Point is, there are a lot of options for watching Netflix.
Here's the definitive list of supported devices for Netflix:
Smartphones and tablets that support Netflix
This will be a short list, of course:
- Android (with Google Play support)
- iPhone (iPhone and iPad)
- Amazon Fire Tablets
Yep. That's it. You can find the Android app here , and the iOS app here . Amazon hosts the Netflix app here .
Smart TVs that support Netflix
The Netflix app is available on a number of smart TVs, but they have to meet a series of requirements from Netflix itself.
Here are the TVs with Netflix built in, that Netflix itself recommends:
- 2018 LG 4K UHD TVs with webOS 4.0
- 2017 LG with webOS 3.5: UJ6300 | UJ6500 | SJ8000 | SJ8500 | SJ9500 | UJ7700 | B7 | C7 | E7 | G7 | W7
- 2016 LG with webO S3.0+: C6 | E6 | G6 | UH5500 | UH6000 | UH6030 | UH6090 | UH6300 | UH6500 | UH7600 | UH7700 | UH9500 | UH8500 | UH9800
- 2017 Samsung: 7 Series | 8 Series | 9 Series | Q Series
- 2016 Samsung 8 Series | 9 Series
- 2018 Sony W800F / WF800 series Android TVs
- 2017 Sony: X850E | X900E | X930E | X940E | A1E | X800E | X805E | X806E | X807E | X855E | X857E | X905E | X907E | X945E | X947E
- 2016 Sony: X850D | X930D | X940D | X700D | X750D | X800D | X830D | X850D | X930D | X940D | Z9D
In addition, you can find the Netflix app installed on TVs from:
- Hisense
- Panasonic
- Sharp
- Toshiba
- Philips
- Sanyo
- Vizio
Streaming media players that support Netflix
OK, so maybe a box is more your speed. Here are the streaming media players that Netflix officially (you'll find it on others, though) supports:
- Apple TV
- NVIDIA Shield TV (Android TV)
- Nexus Player (Android TV)
- Chromecast
- Roku
- Amazon Fire TV
Game consoles that support Netflix
There are a number of game consoles that support Netflix natively. And they are:
- Nintendo 3DS
- Nintendo Wii
- Nintendo Wii U
- PlayStation 3
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox 360
- Xbox One
Set-top boxes that support Netflix
A number of set-top boxes also support Netflix. This is the sort of thing that'll most likely come from your cable or satellite provider, so your mileage may vary.
- Atlantic Broadband
- Cable One
- Dish
- Grande Communications
- RCN
- Blue Ridge
- Xfinity
- GCI
- Midcontinent
- SuddenLink
Blu-Ray players that support Netflix
It's entirely possible to have a Blu-Ray player — that is, the current generation of high-definition DVDs — that also have a Netflix app built in. You can find them from the following companies:
- Funai
- Magnavox
- Phillips
- Sharp
- Toshiba
- LG
- Panasonic
- Samsung
- Sony
Browsers that support Netflix
- Chrome
- Safari
- Edge
- Internet Explorer
- Opera
- Firefox
