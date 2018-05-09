These devices are supported by Netflix

Netflix is everywhere That is, you can watch it on almost anything. Whether it's a TV or a separate box, or a computer or tablet or phone or whatever — you can watch Netflix on all kinds of stuff.

It's really just a matter of figuring out what's best for you. Maybe you have a smart TV with the Netflix app already built in. Maybe you prefer a single set-top box with all of your apps installed. Or maybe you'd rather use a phone or tablet and then use Chromecast or AirPlay to kick things over to the TV.

Point is, there are a lot of options for watching Netflix.

Here's the definitive list of supported devices for Netflix:

Smartphones and tablets that support Netflix

This will be a short list, of course:

Android (with Google Play support)

iPhone (iPhone and iPad)

Amazon Fire Tablets

Yep. That's it. You can find the Android app here , and the iOS app here . Amazon hosts the Netflix app here .

Smart TVs that support Netflix

The Netflix app is available on a number of smart TVs, but they have to meet a series of requirements from Netflix itself.

Here are the TVs with Netflix built in, that Netflix itself recommends:

2018 LG 4K UHD TVs with webOS 4.0

LG 4K UHD TVs with webOS 4.0 2017 LG with webOS 3.5: UJ6300 | UJ6500 | SJ8000 | SJ8500 | SJ9500 | UJ7700 | B7 | C7 | E7 | G7 | W7

UJ6300 | UJ6500 | SJ8000 | SJ8500 | SJ9500 | UJ7700 | B7 | C7 | E7 | G7 | W7 2016 LG with webO S3.0+: C6 | E6 | G6 | UH5500 | UH6000 | UH6030 | UH6090 | UH6300 | UH6500 | UH7600 | UH7700 | UH9500 | UH8500 | UH9800

C6 | E6 | G6 | UH5500 | UH6000 | UH6030 | UH6090 | UH6300 | UH6500 | UH7600 | UH7700 | UH9500 | UH8500 | UH9800 2017 Samsung: 7 Series | 8 Series | 9 Series | Q Series

7 Series | 8 Series | 9 Series | Q Series 2016 Samsung 8 Series | 9 Series

8 Series | 9 Series 2018 Sony W800F / WF800 series Android TVs

W800F / WF800 series Android TVs 2017 Sony: X850E | X900E | X930E | X940E | A1E | X800E | X805E | X806E | X807E | X855E | X857E | X905E | X907E | X945E | X947E

X850E | X900E | X930E | X940E | A1E | X800E | X805E | X806E | X807E | X855E | X857E | X905E | X907E | X945E | X947E 2016 Sony: X850D | X930D | X940D | X700D | X750D | X800D | X830D | X850D | X930D | X940D | Z9D

In addition, you can find the Netflix app installed on TVs from:

Hisense

Panasonic

Sharp

Toshiba

Philips

Sanyo

Vizio

Streaming media players that support Netflix

OK, so maybe a box is more your speed. Here are the streaming media players that Netflix officially (you'll find it on others, though) supports:

Apple TV

NVIDIA Shield TV (Android TV)

Nexus Player (Android TV)

Chromecast

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Game consoles that support Netflix

There are a number of game consoles that support Netflix natively. And they are:

Nintendo 3DS

Nintendo Wii

Nintendo Wii U

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Set-top boxes that support Netflix

A number of set-top boxes also support Netflix. This is the sort of thing that'll most likely come from your cable or satellite provider, so your mileage may vary.

Atlantic Broadband

Cable One

Dish

Grande Communications

RCN

Blue Ridge

Xfinity

GCI

Midcontinent

SuddenLink

Blu-Ray players that support Netflix

It's entirely possible to have a Blu-Ray player — that is, the current generation of high-definition DVDs — that also have a Netflix app built in. You can find them from the following companies:

Funai

Magnavox

Phillips

Sharp

Toshiba

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Sony

Browsers that support Netflix