These devices are supported by Netflix

Hint: All of them

Netflix is everywhere That is, you can watch it on almost anything. Whether it's a TV or a separate box, or a computer or tablet or phone or whatever — you can watch Netflix on all kinds of stuff.

It's really just a matter of figuring out what's best for you. Maybe you have a smart TV with the Netflix app already built in. Maybe you prefer a single set-top box with all of your apps installed. Or maybe you'd rather use a phone or tablet and then use Chromecast or AirPlay to kick things over to the TV.

Point is, there are a lot of options for watching Netflix.

Here's the definitive list of supported devices for Netflix:

Smartphones and tablets that support Netflix

This will be a short list, of course:

  • Android (with Google Play support)
  • iPhone (iPhone and iPad)
  • Amazon Fire Tablets

Yep. That's it. You can find the Android app here , and the iOS app here . Amazon hosts the Netflix app here .

Smart TVs that support Netflix

The Netflix app is available on a number of smart TVs, but they have to meet a series of requirements from Netflix itself.

Here are the TVs with Netflix built in, that Netflix itself recommends:

  • 2018 LG 4K UHD TVs with webOS 4.0
  • 2017 LG with webOS 3.5: UJ6300 | UJ6500 | SJ8000 | SJ8500 | SJ9500 | UJ7700 | B7 | C7 | E7 | G7 | W7
  • 2016 LG with webO S3.0+: C6 | E6 | G6 | UH5500 | UH6000 | UH6030 | UH6090 | UH6300 | UH6500 | UH7600 | UH7700 | UH9500 | UH8500 | UH9800
  • 2017 Samsung: 7 Series | 8 Series | 9 Series | Q Series
  • 2016 Samsung 8 Series | 9 Series
  • 2018 Sony W800F / WF800 series Android TVs
  • 2017 Sony: X850E | X900E | X930E | X940E | A1E | X800E | X805E | X806E | X807E | X855E | X857E | X905E | X907E | X945E | X947E
  • 2016 Sony: X850D | X930D | X940D | X700D | X750D | X800D | X830D | X850D | X930D | X940D | Z9D

In addition, you can find the Netflix app installed on TVs from:

  • Hisense
  • Panasonic
  • Sharp
  • Toshiba
  • Philips
  • Sanyo
  • Vizio

Streaming media players that support Netflix

OK, so maybe a box is more your speed. Here are the streaming media players that Netflix officially (you'll find it on others, though) supports:

  • Apple TV
  • NVIDIA Shield TV (Android TV)
  • Nexus Player (Android TV)
  • Chromecast
  • Roku
  • Amazon Fire TV

Game consoles that support Netflix

There are a number of game consoles that support Netflix natively. And they are:

  • Nintendo 3DS
  • Nintendo Wii
  • Nintendo Wii U
  • PlayStation 3
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox 360
  • Xbox One

Set-top boxes that support Netflix

A number of set-top boxes also support Netflix. This is the sort of thing that'll most likely come from your cable or satellite provider, so your mileage may vary.

  • Atlantic Broadband
  • Cable One
  • Dish
  • Grande Communications
  • RCN
  • Blue Ridge
  • Xfinity
  • GCI
  • Midcontinent
  • SuddenLink

Blu-Ray players that support Netflix

It's entirely possible to have a Blu-Ray player — that is, the current generation of high-definition DVDs — that also have a Netflix app built in. You can find them from the following companies:

  • Funai
  • Magnavox
  • Phillips
  • Sharp
  • Toshiba
  • LG
  • Panasonic
  • Samsung
  • Sony

Browsers that support Netflix

  • Chrome
  • Safari
  • Edge
  • Internet Explorer
  • Opera
  • Firefox