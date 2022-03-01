'This Is Going To Hurt' fans stunned to spot author Adam Kay make blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo

Adam Kay has made a brief appearance in the TV adaptation of his book.

Eagle-eyed This Is Going To Hurt fans were thrilled to spot show creator Adam Kay make a very brief but also very exciting cameo appearance in episode four.

The episode, which aired on BBC1 last night (Monday, Feb. 28) was met with more rave reviews from viewers, who have been glued to the medical drama which not only covers important and hard-hitting topics but also has a dose of dark humor running throughout.

Ben Whishaw as Adam in 'This Is Going To Hurt'. (Image credit: BBC)

Creator Adam Kay adapted his multi-million-copy bestselling book of the same name for the BBC, which is a deeply personal and honest account of his career as a doctor for the NHS between 2004 - 2010.

Adam's blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment on the show came at the start of the episode as his fictional self, played by Ben Whishaw, made his early morning commute to work for another grueling shift as a doctor in obstetrics and gynecology.

Adam Kay made a cameo as an angry cyclist in 'This Is Going Tp Hurt' last night. (Image credit: BBC)

After a shattered Adam struggled to get his car to start, he then stopped at some roadworks and was so tired from work that he fell asleep at the wheel, only to be rudely awoken by a foul-mouthed cyclist banging on his window... played by Adam Kay!

Fans were thrilled to see real-life Adam come face-to-face with his fictional self. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans were happy to see the real Adam come face-to-face very briefly with his fictional self and took to social media to share the moment...

Good to see Adam Kay in a cameo role as a cyclist in 'This is going to Hurt' in this evenings episode 🚴👍February 28, 2022 See more

@amateuradam Hey, Adam. Loving 'This is Going to Hurt'. Binge watching it on iPlayer right now. Did I spot you in a cameo appearance as the cyclist, btw?February 18, 2022 See more

Just spotted Adam Kay's cameo on the bike in #ThisIsGoingToHurtFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Love the real Adam Kay cameo in #ThisIsGoingToHurt 😂February 23, 2022 See more

Did I just see @amateuradam sneak in a little cameo appearance in #ThisIsGoingToHurt Episode 4?February 14, 2022 See more

While the BBC is showing episodes of This Is Going To Hurt on a weekly basis, many fans have binge-watched the whole series on iPlayer, gripped as Adam struggles to juggle his chaotic career as a doctor and his personal life.

Adam's engagement party doesn't quite go to plan. (Image credit: BBC)

Next week's episode will see Adam sorting the guest list for his and Harry's engagement party. But as Adam rings around his friends and family who haven't seen him for so long thanks to his long hours as a doctor, will anyone even turn up?

Meanwhile, Shruti continues to struggle with the huge demands at work and tries a different approach to her job as she emotionally detaches herself from her patients. But things don't go to plan when she encounters a grieving couple, leaving her more lost than ever.

This Is Going To Hurt next airs at 9pm on Tuesday, March 8 on BBC1.