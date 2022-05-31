Three Mission: Impossible movies coming to Netflix this June

Netflix is the place to be for Tom Cruise fans as three Mission: Impossible movies will be hitting the service soon.

If the explosive Top Gun: Maverick has given you an appetite for Tom Cruise's high-octane action movies, Netflix has got your back this month as Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible 2 and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol are all heading to the streaming service on June 1.

That means you'll get to see Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and the rest of the Impossible Missions Force (the IMF) do what they do best; step up to the plate and save the world.

Starting with Brian De Palma's 1996 film, you'll see Ethan Hunt attempt to uncover the mole who's framed him for murdering most of his IMF colleagues in Mission: Impossible.

Then, it's over to Mission: Impossible 2. Directed by John Woo, M:I 2 sees Ethan Hunt tracking down the deadly "Chimera" virus and the corresponding cure, Bellerophon... the latter of which happens to be in the hands of rogue IMF agent, Sean Ambrose.

Finally, there's Brad Bird's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Here, the US President enacts "Ghost Protocol" after the organization is implicated in the bombing of the Kremlin. This leaves Ethan Hunt and his team without any backup as they attempt to track down "Cobalt", a nuclear extremist who took possession of Russian nuclear launch codes after an IMF agent is killed in the field.

If you're a total newcomer to the franchise, this is a perfect opportunity to dive headfirst into one of the most exciting series. Expect thrilling stunts and jaw-dropping setpieces by the bucketload.

Likewise, if you're a veteran M:I fan and the recent Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One trailer got you excited to see what the IMF get up to next, why not get a headstart on your rewatch ahead of Dead Reckoning's release next year?

Tom Cruise fans have been enjoying Top Gun: Maverick in theatres. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films)

There's also heaps more good stuff heading to the streamer this month including the final series of Peaky Blinders, the brand new thriller Spiderhead starring Top Gun 2's Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth and Rowan Atkinson's new slapstick comedy series, Man Vs Bee.