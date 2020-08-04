Time for another trailer for 'The Boys' Season 2

The Boys may be back in time, but a new girl on the block looks to be what's causing the trouble this season. Amazon Prime Video dropped another new trailer for season two this morning. Turns out, this one features a little bit more of the whale moment y'all dug so much.

Let's dig in!

Pretty straight forward, here. Though you can imagine that season two will have some fun twists and turns involved. The supers have formed an army by way of newcomer Stormfront (Aya Cash), and it looks like she may put Homelander (Antony Star) to shame.

Here's a full synopsis of The Boys season two:

In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.