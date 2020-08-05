Tom Hanks could be our next Geppetto in Disney's live-action 'Pinocchio'

This afternoon, Variety reported that Tom Hanks is in negotiations to play Gepetto in Disney's live-action remake of Pinocchio. A fitting role for the long-time Disney alumn who's played all the way up to Walt Disney himself.

Hanks is known for the diversity of his roles, playing everything from childrens' favorites, to war heroes, to island-trapped workaholics. Perhaps more importantly, he's known for being an all-around good dude. Long praised for his kind and genuine nature, Hanks is a shoe-in for the mild-mannered toy maker.

We found out back in 2018 that this new take on Pinocchio would be directed by Robert Zemickis, which gives an added level of intrigue to the idea that Tom Hanks might be taking on the role. The two have worked together for many years, with projects that include Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and Polar Express. It's worth noting that none of those were slouches in the box office, either. Zemickis also helmed Disney's Aladdin, Lion King and Beauty and the Beast.

The original Pinocchio was a huge success back in the 1940s, but the biggest question surrounding the project is how it will be updated to appeal to modern day crowds. That task will fall to Chris Weitz, who will be penning the script. He's also attached to the film as a producer alongside Andrew Miano.