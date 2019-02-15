Transformers: War For Cybertron animated series coming to Netflix in 2020
By Bla1ze
As part of the announcements coming out of the Toy Fair 2019 Hasbro Investor Preview Event , Hasbro and Netflix have now revealed a new animated Transformers series is headed to the streaming platform in 2020.
A brand-new Transformers series, War For Cybertron, will roll out on @Netflix in 2020. All-new animation style. Origin story. Autobots. Decepticons. STOKED. pic.twitter.com/aRP0A8uPeF — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 15, 2019 February 15, 2019
Dubbed Transformers: War For Cybertron, the series will be produced by Rooster Teeth and animated by Polygon Pictures and "will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before," according to John Derderian, Director of Anime for Netflix.
"We're thrilled to work with Rooster Teeth's new premium studio division to bring an all-new Transformers fan-oriented series to Netflix," said Tom Warner, SVP for the Transformers franchise at Hasbro. "Transformers has a rich history of great storytelling and War for Cybertron is an exciting new chapter in the Transformers Universe. "
