Trigger Point fans compare blundering bomb experts to Mr Blobby

Trigger Point season 2 fans have ridiculed some of the show's officers for having a Mr Blobby style approach to sweeping a building in an abandoned multi-storey car park full of hidden bombs!

The new series sees Expo Lana Washinton (Vicky McClure) reuniting with her team after a secondment training bomb disposal teams in Estonia (spoilers ahead). In the first episode, she ended up being thrown back into the line of duty a day before she was even due to rejoin her team.

Following an explosive incident at a power station in London, Lana and her squad followed an anonymous tip-off to Crayford Place, an abandoned multi-storey car park in East London. Unfortunately, the team at HQ learned this tip-off came from a burner device, meaning Lana and her squad had walked right into a trap.

Firearms officers and Expos headed into the building to clear it and check for any contact, so it would be safe for other officers to gather evidence. As anyone who's seen the episode will know, despite being told to proceed with extreme caution, they were sweeping the floors pretty recklessly.

After Lana found a false threat, they seemingly forgot the warning about the burner phone, and one officer stepped on a pressure plate, triggering an explosion that killed him and John Hudson. What's worse, Lana's ex, DCI Thom Youngblood headed to the 11th floor alongside his new flame, DS Morgan... where he promptly ended up stepping onto another bomb.

Reacting to the investigation on-screen, viewers mocked the crew for their rash investigation, likening it to Mr Blobby blundering about the place! Check out some of their responses below:

Luckily, Thom was in Lana's capable hands, and she managed to keep him calm enough so she could defuse the plate he was standing on, whilst DS Morgan got to safety. And in the heat of the moment (and after she'd already confessed to still loving him).

The disregard for safety didn't stop there, though. Mere minutes later, a drone carrying some explosives appeared just minutes after Thom was safe, he recklessly ran across the floor (narrowly avoiding more pressure plates) and grabbed a gun to shoot it down! Is he trying to get himself blown up?!

Trigger Point season 2 continues on Sundays at 9 pm on ITV1. The full second series is also available to stream on ITVX.