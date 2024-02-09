Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic explores Titan sub tragedy

In 2023, the Titan submersible vehicle lost contact with the surface, leading to an unprecedented rescue mission that ultimately ended in tragedy. Now, ABC News Studios takes viewers through the innovative technology that made the mission possible and the events that led to the mission's ultimate failure with Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic airing Thursday, February 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC and streaming the following day on Hulu.

The tragedy of the Titan submersible revealed the dark side of adventure tourism. The technology that made the Titan vehicle possible was innovative and exciting, but with little oversight the mission soon turned into a tragedy that unfolded in real time as the world watched the countdown until the vehicle ran out of oxygen.

Ultimately, investigators determined that the Titan had been destroyed long before it ran out of oxygen. Now, Fatal Dive to the Titanic explores what happened to the Titan.

Here's the synopsis of Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic from ABC News Studios: "Entrepreneur Stockton Rush dreamed of a revolutionary submersible that could take adventurous tourists into the deep sea to view the fabled Titanic wreckage. Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic reports on how Rush's Titan submersible became a cautionary tale about the risks of innovation. Through interviews with Rush's friends, former Titan 'mission specialists' and adventure pioneers, the episode explores the groundbreaking technology behind the Titan, painting a picture of both the excitement and devastation surrounding the deadly venture. The program also takes viewers through the pivotal moments that ultimately led to the demise of the Titan and all on board its final tragic journey into the deep sea."

ABC News Studios' documentary series Truth and Lies first premiered in 2017. Now the series is back with three all-new episodes; in addition to the episode of the Titan submersible vehicle, there's an episode titled The Hunted about the hunt for a serial killer, and The Doomsday Prophet about the Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints community and its founder, Warren Jeffs. Each two-hour episode features interviews and behind the scenes look at these chilling events. The Hunted is already available on Hulu and The Doomsday Prophet premieres Thursday, February 15.

Previous episodes of Truth and Lies, including the three original episodes, The Menendez Brothers, Jeffrey Epstein and Monica and Bill, are available to stream on Hulu.

Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic premieres Thursday, February 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the following day.