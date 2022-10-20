Turbo from The Challenge: Ride or Dies made himself public enemy no. 1

In the world of The Challenge, you get by — and potentially win $1 million — with a little help from your friends, a lesson Turbo Çamkıran should have remembered when playing the cut-throat competition. The Survivor: Turkey alum made enemies early on in The Challenge season 38 and it looks like he hadn't spent any time making amends in the days since.

When returning vets Johnny Bananas and Nany (last episode's surprise additions to the competition) end up winning the daily challenge, they're focused on putting up rookies from The Challenge season 38 cast to go into The Zone and fight it out for their safety. They strategically choose Horacio and Olivia, Jay and Michelle, Johnny and Ravyn, and, yes, Turbo and his partner Tamara.

Turbo and Bananas had already had it out earlier in the day when Turbo lashed out after an off-hand joke Bananas made about him, but it was a conversation between Nany and her supposed "friend" Turbo that sealed the Turk's fate. When Nany simply asked him whether he wanted to put himself up for elimination, Turbo threw a full tantrum and later, when the rookies had to go argue their case in The Interrogation with Nany and Bananas, Turbo refused to cooperate. So it was an easy decision for them to throw Turbo and Tamara into the elimination game.

Jay and Michelle drew the safe sword and chose their allies Johnny and Ravyn to join them, which left Horacio and Olivia to duke it out against Turbo and Tamara in a memory game. With everyone else in the cast pointedly aiding Horacio and Olivia with the memory game, and Nany in particular "manifesting his departure," it wasn't a shock that Turbo and Tamara were sent packing.

"Big part of the game is making alliances and working with people and being nice to people," Bananas said. "The fact that nobody helped Turbo and Tamara, it speaks volumes."

But that wasn't the only cast shakeup. For those wondering last week why did Kaycee leave The Challenge?, it looks like her COVID clearance came through and she and brother Kenny have returned to the game. However, Emmy and Nam are out after the former decided to exit the game early. And the return of yet another veteran competitor was shockingly announced by TJ at the last minute: Jordan, "one of the most iconic players to ever step foot on The Challenge field" and, dramatically, ex-fiancé to Tori.

"I haven't seen Jordan in a year and a half, since we broke up. Like my jaw is on the floor right now," Tori exclaimed.

Fans react to Turbo, The Challenge villain:

The ending of this week’s episode of the challenge should’ve had the end theme to Everybody Hates Chris, because Everybody Hates Turbo #TheChallengeOctober 20, 2022 See more

All these stans on Reddit who love Turbo are going to cry cause the house helped him lose. Well guess what, a social game is part of the Challenge!! OG fans know this!! Learn it, live it love it 🤣 #TheChallenge38October 20, 2022 See more

I don’t appreciate how Turbo is being portrayed on the challenge. Y’all like we joking, well obviously it’s not a joke to him. Maybe they don’t joke like that in his culture. #TheChallenge38October 20, 2022 See more

The Challenge is and always has been a SOCIAL GAME. Turbo had a horrible social game and he got what he deserved. Next!October 20, 2022 See more

Turbo was so cool on his 1st season of the challenge. #TheChallenge #TheChallengeRideorDie pic.twitter.com/CLfSgKf65AOctober 20, 2022 See more

Turbo needs to be black listed from the Challenge #TheChallenge38October 20, 2022 See more

Turbo said he wanted to face them all in the arena on that boat. Well guess what? He's facing everyone in the arena 😂😂😂#TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/bYPGIZLkcGOctober 20, 2022 See more

Turbo on the challenge needs help, seriously. He’s something bad just waiting to happen.October 20, 2022 See more

Man I remember Turbo when he first arrived to the challenge he was such a gentleman wtf happen to him? smdh #TheChallenge38 #thechallenge #rideordiesOctober 20, 2022 See more

1. Adding Olivia and Horacio to the list of people, I’m rooting for this season. 2. When did turbo become this bad? I remember liking him and, at times, rooting for him in past seasons. It’s sad to see him turn into this.#TheChallenge #TheChallenge38October 20, 2022 See more

turbo and jordan walking in and out of the challenge #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/jIofASHDelOctober 20, 2022 See more

It pays to have friends in the challenge. Take notes Turbo. Good riddance Turbo 😂 #thechallenge38October 20, 2022 See more

I dislike Turbo so much I keep forgetting that Fessy is on this season of The ChallengeOctober 20, 2022 See more

New episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.