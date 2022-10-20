Turbo from The Challenge: Ride or Dies made himself public enemy no. 1

By Christina Izzo
published

Turbo, The Challenge: Ride or Dies' resident hothead, didn't win any fan favor during last night's episode.

Turbo, The Challenge: Ride or Die competitor, in season 38 episode 2
Tamara Alfaro and Turabi "Turbo" Camikran on The Challenge: Ride or Dies (Image credit: MTV)

In the world of The Challenge, you get by — and potentially win $1 million — with a little help from your friends, a lesson Turbo Çamkıran should have remembered when playing the cut-throat competition. The Survivor: Turkey alum made enemies early on in The Challenge season 38 and it looks like he hadn't spent any time making amends in the days since. 

When returning vets Johnny Bananas and Nany (last episode's surprise additions to the competition) end up winning the daily challenge, they're focused on putting up rookies from The Challenge season 38 cast to go into The Zone and fight it out for their safety. They strategically choose Horacio and Olivia, Jay and Michelle, Johnny and Ravyn, and, yes, Turbo and his partner Tamara. 

Turbo and Bananas had already had it out earlier in the day when Turbo lashed out after an off-hand joke Bananas made about him, but it was a conversation between Nany and her supposed "friend" Turbo that sealed the Turk's fate. When Nany simply asked him whether he wanted to put himself up for elimination, Turbo threw a full tantrum and later, when the rookies had to go argue their case in The Interrogation with Nany and Bananas, Turbo refused to cooperate. So it was an easy decision for them to throw Turbo and Tamara into the elimination game.

Jay and Michelle drew the safe sword and chose their allies Johnny and Ravyn to join them, which left Horacio and Olivia to duke it out against Turbo and Tamara in a memory game. With everyone else in the cast pointedly aiding Horacio and Olivia with the memory game, and Nany in particular "manifesting his departure," it wasn't a shock that Turbo and Tamara were sent packing. 

"Big part of the game is making alliances and working with people and being nice to people," Bananas said. "The fact that nobody helped Turbo and Tamara, it speaks volumes."

But that wasn't the only cast shakeup. For those wondering last week why did Kaycee leave The Challenge?, it looks like her COVID clearance came through and she and brother Kenny have returned to the game. However, Emmy and Nam are out after the former decided to exit the game early. And the return of yet another veteran competitor was shockingly announced by TJ at the last minute: Jordan, "one of the most iconic players to ever step foot on The Challenge field" and, dramatically, ex-fiancé to Tori. 

"I haven't seen Jordan in a year and a half, since we broke up. Like my jaw is on the floor right now," Tori exclaimed. 

New episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

