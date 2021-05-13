TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 14th May

The Underground Railroad is just one of the gems on TV tonight…

There's hard-hitting drama coming to Amazon Prime in The Underground Railroad, Gregg Wallace is on a Big Weekend Away in the Greek capital and there's singing and dancing galore as the second series of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drops on Disney+. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video

Cora (Thuso Mbedu) escapes from a Georgia plantation (Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios) (Image credit: Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios)

In 19th-century America, the ‘underground railroad’ was a network of secret routes and houses that helped slaves flee from the South. In this series, it is a real-life subterranean system of trains on which slave Cora (Thuso Mbedu) travels after escaping from a plantation in Georgia, with bounty hunter Ridgeway (The King’s Joel Edgerton) in hot pursuit. The story, based on an award-winning novel, has been brought to TV by Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, and episode one offers an unflinching look at the brutal treatment meted out to slaves, before Cora’s journey takes a more fantastical turn.

★★★★ IM

Gregg Wallace's: Big Weekend Away, 8pm, C5

Gregg Wallace enjoys the history (and food!) of Athens

Frankly, we're still excited by a half-hour trip to Lidl, but Gregg Wallace is off on one of his Big Weekends again. He begins this new series in Athens and he's so keen to explore its 5,000 years of history that he starts pointing out Corinthian columns from his hotel balcony. But as well as finding out what the Greek capital did to shape modern Europe, regular viewers will know what's coming next: 'You can bet I'm going to get stuck into some really good food,' beams Gregg.

★★★ JP

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+

The East High Wildcats return for a second series of this feel good and fun Disney+ drama

Following the hugely successful first season in 2019, those East High Wildcats are back in this all-singing, all-dancing second season. Ricky (Joshua Bassett), Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), Kourtney (Dara Reneé), E.J. (Matt Cornett), Big Red (Larry Saperstein) and the gang are expecting High School Musical 2 to be the spring musical - that’s when Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) drops the bombshell they’ll be performing Beauty and the Beast for the chance of winning a prestigious student theatre competition. With humour, drama and lots of toe-tapping song and dance numbers, this second outing is just the thing to fill us with much-needed joy.

★★★★ VW

Peaky Blinders, seasons one to five, BBC iPlayer/Netflix

The late Helen McCrory as Aunt Polly

Helen McCrory, who died on 16 April, aged 52, is phenomenal in this superb gangland drama, set in Birmingham in the 1920s, as Polly Gray, the formidable matriarch of the Shelby crime family and aunt to the leader of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy (Cillian Murphy).

Long Shot, 10.45pm, BBC1/BBC iPlayer

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogan star in Long Shot (Lionsgate Entertainment) (Image credit: Lionsgate Entertainment)

A feel good romantic comedy with Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen. An out-of-work journalist (Rogan) secures employment writing speeches for glamorous US Secretary of State Charlotte Field (Theron), who is shortly to run for office as the first female president. Opposites attract and a very unlikely romance soon develops during an international campaign to champion environmental issues.

★★★★ NP

Don't miss The Underground Railroad on TV tonight – a brilliant but brutal depiction of life as a slave in 19th century America.

