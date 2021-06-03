TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 4th June

Celebrity Gogglebox is just one of the gems on today...

Celebrity Gogglebox is back, Bear Grylls has a Wild Adventure with Nicola Adams, and Gary Barlow is With the Band. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Bear & Nicola Adams' Wild Adventure, 9.30pm, ITV

Bear and Nicola in the wilds of Dartmoor

Lots of celebrities have gone off-grid with Bear Grylls, but few can match Nicola Adams for mental fortitude and bravery. The boxing champion is the second sports star to head into Dartmoor’s unforgiving wilderness during the depths of winter and she proves as inspirational as Johnny Wilkinson. Watching Nicola face her fear of heights in a battering storm is remarkable, but her stories of overcoming childhood abuse, defying the odds to forge a career in boxing and competing on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing are truly moving.

★★★★ SMA

Celebrity Gogglebox, 9pm, C4

Now the regular Gogglebox contributors are taking a break (maybe there’ll even be time for Giles to shampoo the upholstery on that rather grubby armchair), C4 is handing over to some celebrity couch potatoes for the next few weeks. Martin and Roman Kemp, Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman, and Shaun Ryder and Bez are among those giving their views on the week’s TV. Will they be any better than other Goggleboxers at spotting the duds on I Can See Your Voice? Perhaps tonight we’ll find out…

★★★★ JP

Gary Barlow: I'm With the Band, 10.45pm (times vary), BBC1

Gary Barlow had a Night at the Museum with a host of stars at the end of last year. Now he’s got another group of singing pals together, including Jamie Cullum, Mica Paris, James Bay, Tom Fletcher and Guy Chambers, as they perform their versions of some classic songs. Other special guests who will also be dropping by include Anne-Marie and Craig David.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

The Hour, seasons one and two, Acorn TV/Amazon Prime Video/BritBox

Ben Whishaw stars

Ben Whishaw is far removed from his current role as a gangster in Fargo in this 2011/12 drama. Although both shows are set in the 1950s, here Whishaw plays a dedicated BBC journalist caught up in a conspiracy.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Zodiac, 11.20pm, BBC2

Cartoonist Jake Gyllenhaal and cynical reporter Robert Downey Jr combine forces with cops Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Edwards to try to track down Zodiac, a serial killer who terrorised San Francisco in the late 1960s/early 1970s. A fascinating film based on real events.

Live sport

Rugby Union: Sale Sharks v Harlequins 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 9pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Happy viewing!