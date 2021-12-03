TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Dec. 3

On TV tonight, is this the year you'll have a tree covered in beautiful handmade decorations? No, well get into the festive spirit anyway with Kirstie's Handmade Christmas on C4. New documentary The Rescue arrives on Disney+ about the dramatic events to save a young football team in Thailand and drama Alex Rider returns to IMDb TV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Kirstie's Handmade Christmas 2021, 8pm, C4

Glue gun: check. Cutting board: check. Scissors: check. The spirit of Christmas craft making: check. Now over to Kirstie Allsopp for ideas and inspiration to make 2021 the craftiest ever. In tonight’s one-off special, Kirstie is joined by Sophie Darling for some hypnotic screenprinting, while MasterChef winner Shelina Permalloo and baker Coinneach MacLeod bring festive recipes. And Kirstie’s TV husband Phil Spencer and her florist sister Sofie Allsopp are on hand to help. What’s not to love!

The Rescue, Disney+

When a junior football team and their coach became trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, in 2018, the daring attempt to rescue them made headlines all over the world. This documentary tells the story from the perspective of the rescuers – ordinary recreational cave divers who turned out to be the only people with the skills and equipment to carry out such a risky mission. Director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi expertly captures the sense of claustrophobia inside the flooded cave, while drawing out the details of the rescue by the incredibly humble heroes.

Alex Rider season 2, IMDb TV

With high-octane thrills and a whole lot of heart, it’s wonderful to see reluctant teenage spy Alex Rider, played engagingly by Otto Farrant, return with another dangerous mission. Based once more on Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling novels, troubled Alex now thinks he is being followed by his uncle’s killer. But he is soon drawn into the orbit of mysterious entrepreneur Damian Cray (a scene-stealing turn from Toby Stephens), the creator of a popular video game. As a major cyberattack occurs, can Alex convince his former spymasters that something is afoot? IMDb TV can be accessed via Prime Video.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+

An absolute must for Beatles fans, this three-part, six-hour documentary from The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is made up of unused footage from the 1970 documentary Let It Be, which captured the Fab Four as they wrote, rehearsed and recorded the album of the same name. While the original film conveyed this as a fractious experience, Jackson’s series showcases the fun the band – together with producer George Martin and guest keyboard player Billy Preston – were having as they raced to finish 14 tracks ahead of a TV special that never happened. Musos will enjoy hearing familiar songs as works in progress, as well as the jam sessions, jokes and famous rooftop performance.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Bruised, Netflix

Twenty years after becoming the first African American woman to win a Best Actress Academy Award, Halle Berry notches up another career milestone as she makes her directorial debut and stars in this hard-hitting fight game film. The 55-year-old plays retired mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jackie Justice, who agrees to compete in a comeback bout while dealing with the unexpected return of her six-year-old son, Manny, who she gave up at birth for adoption. The shoot was a bruising experience, during which the star broke a couple of ribs, and Berry, who takes on a real-life MMA fighter in the climactic showdown, gives a convincing performance as the battle-scarred veteran with a troubled personal life.

Live Sport

Snooker: UK Championship , 1pm & 7pm, BBC2

, 1pm & 7pm, BBC2 EFL, Fulham v Bournemouth , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Gloucester v Bristol Bears, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

