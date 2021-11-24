'Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas' 2021: release date, crafts, and everything we know

Kirstie Allsopp, AKA the queen of Christmas TV crafting, is busier than Santa and his elves with the return of Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2021!

She returns with her tailor-made, primetime, one-off special on C4 in the first week of December.

Two weeks later, Kirstie unwraps the new daytime series — also called Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas — which runs for ten episodes over two weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about both outings… check out our Christmas TV Guide for all the festive shows!

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2021 will air on C4 on Friday 3 Dec. at 8pm.

The new daytime series of Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas is due to air on C4 on 13 Dec. Exact time TBC. Check back for updates.

All episodes will be available to watch on Channel4.com afterwards.

What can we expect from the primetime special?

Kirstie Allsopp is back with novel ideas and inspiration to make Christmas 2021 the craftiest ever. In this primetime episode Kirstie is joined by screen printer Sophie Darling, The Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeod, and MasterChef winner Shelina Permalloo prepares.

Also popping in are Kirstie’s sister Sofie and her Location, Location, Location TV hubby Phil Spencer.

According to C4’s press office: “This is not just any Christmas; this is Christmas Kirstie Allsopp-style.

“On a quest to make this Christmas one to remember — this time, for all the right reasons — Kirstie has roped in her TV husband Phil Spencer, who attempts to wow her with his wrapping skills, and her florist sister Sofie, who's tasked with creating some spectacular floral arrangements to add extra sparkle to the season.

“MasterChef winner Shelina Permalloo is in the kitchen bringing a luxurious Mauritian twist to the festive table with a mouthwatering seafood showstopper, while Coinneach MacLeod whips up an indulgent Scottish take on a Christmas trifle and creates the perfect Hogmanay cocktail.

“And if that's not enough, Kirstie shares her expertise on how to make and personalise bespoke Christmas crackers, fashions a stunning screen-printed silk scarf that will bring glamour to any Christmas party and creates a mesmerising bottle for your favourite tipple. With the finest crop of Christmas crafts and something for everyone, Kirstie adds maximum magic and sparkle to make this Christmas go with a bang.”

Phil in! Kirstie Allsopp is joined by Shelina Permalloo, Phil Spencer and Coinneach MacLeod. (Image credit: Channel 4)

What can we expect from the daytime series of Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas?

The annual outing of Kirstie’s new daytime series will see enthusiastic crafters competing for one of Kirstie’s trophies (handmade, or course!)

Kirstie also unleashes some fab new festive craft projects for viewers to try at home.

More info to follow. Check back for updates.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — but hopefully one will land (like Santa and his sleigh of pressies) soon.

Who is Kirstie Allsopp?

Kirstie Allsopp, 50, is a British TV presenter best known in the UK for property shows, which she presents with friend Phil Spencer.

She’s also a keen crafter and has hosted numerous craft-making shows.

Her best-known programmes include Location, Location, Location, Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It, Kirstie’s Fill Your House for Free, Kirstie’s Celebrity Craft Masters, Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas.

Has Kirstie any other new TV programmes coming soon?

Yes! Although the transmission date has yet to be confirmed, we can reveal that Kirstie and Phil will be returning with a new series of Love It or List It in the near future.