TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, June 18

On TV tonight there's charming Disney+ animation Luca, a welcome rerun of Kris Marshall in Death in Paradise Season 4 on BBC1, and C4 reveals an unseen side to Her Majesty in Queen Elizabeth: Love, Honour & Crown. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Luca, Disney+

Luca and Alberto learn about life on dry land. (Image credit: Disney+)

Teenage life can be tough at the best of times, but what happens when you’re a sea monster who’s yearning to spread his flippers and find out what it’s like on land? This gorgeous film about growing up and the power of friendship sees impressive young Hollywood star Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder) voice anxious sea monster Luca, who satisfies his curiosity about humans when he heads out of the water and turns into a boy. Accompanied by his more self-assured pal Alberto, Luca encounters a delightful world of Vespa scooters and pasta in an Italian village, but just a drop of water could turn them back into monsters…

★★★★ CC

Death in Paradise, 9pm, BBC1

No time for fancy blue drinks, Humphrey! (Image credit: BBC)

We’ve at least two series of the popular Caribbean murder-mystery in the pipeline, but until the new one, BBC1 is giving us a blast from the past with Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman. In tonight’s episode from series four, it’s the classic "locked room" (or closed door, at any rate) set-up, with a plantation owner dying during a seance. Humphrey’s not buying the victim’s family’s ‘a ghost dunnit’ explanation — thankfully — but can he solve the mystery? All 10 series are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

★★★ JP

Queen Elizabeth: Love, Honour & Crown, 9pm, C4

She’s our longest-reigning monarch, but how high a price has the Queen paid for her dedication to duty and country? With diary extracts, previously classified government documents and contributions from historians, royal correspondents and authors, this film highlights how the Queen has had to choose between family and crown. First shown in March, it has added poignancy after the death of Prince Philip as it begins with the story of how much Elizabeth and his relationship changed when she became Queen.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

StartUp, seasons one to three, Amazon Prime Video

Martin Freeman as troubled FBI Agent Phil. (Image credit: Prime)

Breeders star Martin Freeman shows, as he did in 2014's Fargo, that as well as comedy he can do edgy US drama complete with an authentic American accent. He plays an FBI agent with a dark side in this gritty tale of digital money laundering, first released in 2016.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Spotlight, 11.20pm, BBC2/BBC iPlayer

Writer-director Tom McCarthy has created a magnificent work from the true story of how The Boston Globe uncovered a sickening scandal: the local Catholic Church had been covering up child molestation by priests. It’s a story from which Catholicism is still reeling. Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, John Slattery, Liev Schreiber and Stanley Tucci all deliver phenomenal performances in a film that can stand alongside All the President’s Men as a gripping account of journalistic endeavour and the pursuit of truth.

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden v Slovakia, 1.45pm (k-o 2pm), BBC1

1.45pm (k-o 2pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia v Czech Republic, 4.35pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1

4.35pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020 England v Scotland, 7pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Luca on TV tonight – beautiful animation.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing! And don't forget to check out Bingewatch — the brilliant podcast for TV addicts.