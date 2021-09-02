TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, September 3

On TV tonight, Grantchester returns to ITV, Paddy McGuinness takes over as host of Question of Sport on BBC1 and Paul and Suki continue their travels in Motorhoming with Merton & Webster on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Grantchester, 9pm, ITV

Kacey Ainsworth stars as Cathy Keating. (Image credit: ITV)

A fun trip for crime-fighting vicar Will Davenport and the gang soon turns into the holiday from hell, as Grantchester returns for a sixth series. When Will (Tom Brittney) needs a break, close pal Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and other locals join him for a visit to Merries Holiday Park. Everyone’s having a great time until someone is murdered, and Will and Geordie investigate. That’s not the biggest scandal, though. And tonight’s first episode hints at a much darker journey for all our favourites this series.

★★★★ VW



Question of Sport, 7.35pm, BBC1

Paddy McGuinness takes over as host of the iconic sporting quiz. (Image credit: BBC)

Paddy McGuinness is fast becoming one of our busiest TV front men and he takes charge of another BBC institution tonight. Sue Barker’s stint in the hot seat lasted 24 years, so he has big shoes to fill as the sports quiz show’s new host. Funny man Paddy should be a popular replacement as the show moves into a new era in its 51st series. Olympic hockey champion Sam Quek and rugby star Ugo Monye are the new team captains and there’ll be some new rounds to enjoy – and laughs, no doubt – as we tune in to find out what happens next in one of the Beeb’s evergreens.

★★★★ SMA



Motorhoming with Merton & Webster, 8pm, Channel 5

Paul Merton and Suki Waterhouse travel to the Peak District in their trusty motorhome. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The penultimate leg of their motorhoming adventure sees Paul and Suki explore the Peak District. After spending the night at a campsite near Bakewell, they swap four wheels for two as they ride electric bikes along the Monsal Trail, a former railway line. Next, Paul impresses Suki with his homemade Bakewell pudding, before they visit Derwent Dam where the WWII Dambusters trained to use bouncing bombs. Finally, the pair visits a falconry centre to tick flying a bird of prey off Suki’s bucket list.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Britannia, season 3, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Britannia season 3 is now streaming. (Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

In the brilliantly bonkers Roman-Britain period drama's long-awaited third series, which was delayed from last year due to the pandemic, General Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) receives an unexpected visitor – his formidable wife Hemple (Sophie Okonedo), who has strange acolytes, a menagerie of pets and some rather unusual appetites, to say the least! Elsewhere, reluctant ‘chosen one’ Cait makes a bid to reclaim her identity and a flashback to before the Roman invasion reveals a dark secret about Aulus’s past.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Thor: The Dark World, 10.35pm, BBC1

Chris Hemsworth gets to grips with the role of Thor. (Image credit: Marvel)

It can be argued that this is among the weakest of the Marvel superhero movies yet made, but the fact that this is still entertaining shows how high the bar has been raised. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor must take on nasty dark elf Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), as they battle it out in London. The finale at Greenwich is quite a thing, even if the whole enterprise doesn’t quite create the same excitement as the first Thor film, and is a pale shadow next to Thor: Ragnarok, the best of the Norse god’s movies.

Live Sport

Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020 , from 6am, C4

, from 6am, C4 Athletics, Diamond League Brussels , 7pm, BBC2

, 7pm, BBC2 Test Cricket, England v India, 10.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

