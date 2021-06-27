TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, 28 June

On TV tonight head to the beach with Susan Calman's Grand Week By the Sea on Channel 5, Anne Robinson starts as the new host of Countdown on C4 and Love Island is back on ITV2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Susan Calman's Grand Week By the Sea, 8pm, Channel 5

Susan Calman with the RNLI in Southend. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Thirty million people are expected to holiday in the UK this year, so grab your bucket and spade and join Susan for this new nightly series in which she heads to five of the nation’s finest coastal resorts to explore everything that they have to offer. Over the course of the week, Susan will be sampling regional delicacies, chatting to local residents and even bringing a few celebs along for a stroll along the prom, prom, prom. Tonight she’s in Southend, finding out what it takes to earn a five-star B&B rating and having a bracing dip in the sea...

Countdown, 2.10pm, C4

Anne Robinson joins the team. (Image credit: C4)

It took 39 years, but Countdown has its first female host: Anne Robinson takes over from Nick Hewer as the new regular presenter. She might not be barking acidic putdowns at hapless players in the way that she was famous for on The Weakest Link, but she’s promised to bring her trademark waspish (her word, not ours!) TV persona, which should make for interesting viewing when it comes to exchanging banter with the contestants. Let’s hope that they’ve got nerves of steel to go with their galaxy-sized brains...

Love Island, 9pm, ITV2

It's back! Laura Whitmore hosts the new season of Love Island. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer is sizzling once again over on ITV2 as Love Island makes its long-awaited return. Laura Whitmore hosts, with narration from her real-life husband Iain Stirling, as a new crop of beauties head to the Mallorcan villa on a quest to find love. Among the Islanders looking to 'couple-up' this series include a model, a civil servant, an events organiser and a PE teacher — all singletons but from very different backgrounds. Will opposites attract? With its surprise couplings, major fallouts and shock dumpings, the show promises to be destination viewing.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Professor T, season one, BritBox

Ben Miller as Jasper Tempest in the crime drama Professor T. (Image credit: ITV)

Ben Miller stars as Jasper Tempest, a brilliant, quirky University of Cambridge criminology lecturer with OCD who is recruited as a police consultant by equally talented DI Lisa Donckers (Bridgerton's Emma Naomi). They make a fine investigative duo in a very watchable crime drama. In the opening episode, Jasper helps the police when a woman is attacked on campus.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Die Hard 4, 11.05pm Channel 5

This fourth movie featuring Bruce Willis' wisecracking, world-weary cop, John McClane, sees our hero take on the might of cyber-terrorist Timothy Olyphant. But Brucie has more than just villains to sort out. Not only must he protect computer hacker Justin Long, Willis also has to find a way to rescue his estranged daughter (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who has ended up being kidnapped. Although not a patch on the original Die Hard, this is still a fun addition to the earlier films.

Live sport

Wimbledon 2021 , 11.00am – 8.30pm, BBC2

, 11.00am – 8.30pm, BBC2 Wimbledon 2021 , 1.45pm - 4pm, BBC1

, 1.45pm - 4pm, BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia v Spain , 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

, 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 France v Switzerland, 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

Hollyoaks , 6.30pm, C4

, 6.30pm, C4 EastEnders, 7pm and 7.25pm, BBC1

