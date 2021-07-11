TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, July 12

On TV tonight there's new thriller Lie With Me, Chris Hemsworth is on a mission at Shark Beach, and floristry gets competitive in Full Bloom. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Lie With Me, 9pm, Channel 5

Anna and Jake with new nanny Becky. (Image credit: Channel 5)

They say ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’ and this week, Charlie Brooks – EastEnders’ Janine Butcher – is that woman at the centre of this gritty, racy new thriller. Charlie plays Brit Anna, who relocates with husband Jake (Neighbours’ Brett Tucker) to his native Australia to try to repair their marriage. The couple hire a young nanny, Becky, to look after their two children, but it soon turns out Becky isn’t the innocent stranger she appears to be. Fantastic storytelling, high drama, suspense and intrigue – this has really got it all. Continues until Thursday.

★★★★★ VW

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth, 8pm, National Geographic WILD!

Movie star and surfer Chris Hemsworth. (Image credit: National Geographic WILD!)

Thor star and keen surfer Chris Hemsworth is on a mission to see how humans and sharks can co-exist without doing one another harm. To do so he meets eminent scientists and explores the latest technology designed to reduce shark attacks. He also goes diving with grey nurse sharks, which can grow up to 12ft long, and helps tag a great white. ‘This journey has made me realise that despite their ability to harm, sharks are deeply vulnerable creatures,’ says Chris. ‘We should have a healthy respect for them, but what’s more scary is an ocean without sharks.’

★★★★★ NH

Full Bloom, 9pm, More4

Judges Simon, Elizabeth and Maurice. (Image credit: More4)

A big, bright and bold US competition that sees 10 of the country’s most creative florists compete for a $100,000 prize. Three judges – florist to the stars Elizabeth Cronin, Maurice ‘I’m the Beyoncé of flowers’ Harris, and British celebrated florist (and favourite of the Queen) Simon Lycett – set the 10 a challenge to make a floral waterfall; the results are amazing. Next is a team challenge to use flowers to recreate the work of Vincent Van Gogh. An explosion of colour and originality.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Beast Must Die, season one, BritBox

Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star. (Image credit: BritBox)

The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo is very different in this taut thriller as a grief-stricken mother desperate to get revenge on the man (an excellent performance from The Terror’s Jared Harris) she believes killed her son in a hit-and-run accident on the Isle of Wight.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Looted, 9.20pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Writer/director Rene van Pannevis’ semi-autobiographical debut centres on Rob (Charley Palmer Rothwell), who’s trying to keep his two worlds separate: caregiving and carjacking, the latter with his best mate Leo (Thomas Turgoose). This Brit drama is strong on character relationships, the standout being the bond between Rob’s dad (Tom Fisher) and Polish Kasia (Morgane Polanski), whose friendship brings heart and humanity to a film ostensibly about youthful fecklessness.

