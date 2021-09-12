TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, September 13

On TV tonight, it's the final episode from the brilliant Stephen on ITV, there's another tricky case in Silent Witness on BBC1 and on C4, Jamie Oliver: Together sees the chef bring people together with meals to make up for lost time. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Stephen, 9pm, ITV

Jonjo O’Neill as DI Shaun Keep and Steve Coogan as Clive Driscoll. (Image credit: ITV)

After nearly 18 years, two of the men long-suspected of murdering Stephen Lawrence are arrested and put on trial. For Doreen and Neville, who have been campaigning almost as long as their son was alive, it’s a bittersweet moment, and Doreen says to DCI Clive Driscoll (Steve Coogan), ‘Justice is bigger than this case.’ The acting is magnificent throughout – particularly Sharlene Whyte and Hugh Quarshie as Doreen and Neville – and the closing moments are a sobering reminder of how justice is often incomplete.

★★★★★ SP

Silent Witness, 9pm, BBC1

Adam, Nikki and Jack face a difficult case. (Image credit: BBC)

The theme of paternity runs through this two-part investigation into the violent death of a woman called Laura, whose autopsy reveals that she was pregnant, but the identity of the father is unknown. Meanwhile, a deaf woman turns up at the Lyell Center claiming to be the niece of Jack, who’s moving into a new home with his dad. Patrick Baladi, best known for The Office and Line of Duty, guest stars as a dodgy-looking ex-cop with links to the deceased, in a storyline that reveals more about Jack’s past and introduces over-keen new recruit, pathologist Adam (Jason Wong). Continues tomorrow night at 9pm.

★★★ IM

Jamie Oliver: Together, 8pm, C4

Jamie with his parents and son Buddy. (Image credit: C4)

This series showcases what Jamie Oliver does best: relaxed cooking for a crowd of hungry friends and family. Filmed in his idyllic country kitchen, the menus are all about creating memories with loved ones after spending a long time apart. He starts with a great hunk of roasted and stuffed lamb shoulder with all the trimmings, followed by perfectly wobbly panna cotta. The aim is to keep things simple without losing any of the ‘wow’ factor and prepare as much as possible in advance. The whole show feels very chilled. Jools and the kids are never far away and the food looks amazing, and is just about manageable for even novice home cooks.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Lucifer, season 6, Netflix

Lauren German as Chloe Decker and Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar. (Image credit: Netflix)

As Tom Ellis returns for his final season as crime-solving devil Lucifer Morningstar, the action picks up after an epic cliffhanger that saw God (Dennis Haysbert) decide to retire, sparking an unholy fight between Lucifer and his evil twin, Michael (also played by Ellis), about who would be the best ruler of the universe. When Michael killed Chloe (Lauren German), Lucifer was forced to go up to heaven and rescue his lover, dying in the process – only to be resurrected as the new God. 'Lucifer isn't really a story about devils – it's a story about family and feeling your own sense of self-worth,' says showrunner Joe Henderson. 'This final season is by far the most intimate we've done, but it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made. So we're going out with plenty of spectacle.'

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Untouchables, 10.15pm, ITV4

Kevin Costner’s Eliot Ness leads his elite team (including Sean Connery’s variable accented Irish cop) in a crusade against Chicago mobster Al Capone (Robert De Niro). Director Brian De Palma’s gangster spectacular belts out its thrills and spills superbly, from De Niro’s memorable wielding of a baseball bat through to the classic railway station shoot-out.

Live Sport

Test Cricket, England v India , 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Everton v Burnley, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Stephen on TV tonight – a powerful end to this moving drama.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!