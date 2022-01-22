TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Jan. 22

On TV tonight, The Masked Singer continues on ITV, with more crazy costumes, some brilliant singing and madcap suggestions by the judges about who is beneath the mask. BBC2 dedicates its evening schedules to superstar Dolly Parton including her documentary Here I Am and there's another luxurious 48 hours in Posh Weekends with Sally Lindsay on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Masked Singer UK, season 3, 7pm, ITV

Who's behind the mask!? (Image credit: ITV)

Prepare for a clash of the Titans as, for the first time this series, all remaining masked singers compete together – no more heats, no more head-to-heads, just all-out masked mayhem in a bid to win the all-important audience votes and secure a spot next week. Our all-star detective panel – Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and Rita Ora – have been filling up their notebooks with clues and guesses, but can you suss the secret singers’ identities before they do? Join Joel Dommett (in another smashing suit) for your chance to be a pop-music Poirot…

★★★★★ SP

Dolly Parton Night, from 8.30pm, BBC2

Dolly in her documentary Here I Am. (Image credit: BBC)

Tonight, BBC2 is devoting a large portion of its schedule to the much-loved singer and actor who many thought should have been Time magazine’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’ after she donated $1million to COVID vaccine research (in the event, the title went to Elon Musk). As well as a new collection of performance archive clips in Dolly Parton at the BBC, there is also a chance to see her Glastonbury ‘Legends’ appearance from 2014 (12.15am) and the excellent 2019 documentary Here I Am (9.30pm). We will always love you, Dolly…

★★★★ JP

Posh Weekends with Sally Lindsay, 9.30pm, Channel 5

Sally Lindsay discovers how the other half live in Marbella. (Image credit: Channel 5)

For this week’s glimpse into how the other half lives, Sally Lindsay heads to Marbella to stay at the villa of Helen and Hans. This isn’t your average Airbnb Costa del Sol pad – it has an art collection that many galleries would envy, its own cinema and a two-tier cascade swimming pool. Sally also enjoys a spot of luxury out at sea when she goes sailing in a £2million yacht. Pass the champagne…

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Ozark, season 4, Netflix

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the end of the third season of Netflix’s acclaimed money-laundering drama, we left Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) in a very tight spot as drug cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) informed them they would be working much more closely together from now on. Now, in the thrilling final season - split into two parts of seven episodes each, with the final seven to be released later this year - the big question is: can the Byrdes engineer their way out of their life of crime? Or is karma about to catch up with them in a big way?

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Supernova, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci star. (Image credit: Sky)

"You’re not supposed to mourn someone when they’re still alive!" sighs US expat Tusker (Stanley Tucci) as he ponders how having early onset dementia will impact his relationship with his partner Sam (Colin Firth). Sam’s answer is to whisk Tusker off on a campervan tour of the Lake District which lets them see family, friends and some beloved old haunts for what is likely to be the final time. But Tusker has his own route planned… It’s a pleasure to be along for such an intimate, poignant ride.

Live Sport

Premier League, Everton v Aston Villa , 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Champions Cup Rugby Union, Bath v Leinster , 12.30pm (k-o 1pm), C4

, 12.30pm (k-o 1pm), C4 Premier League, Southampton v Manchester City , 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW T20 Cricket, West Indies v England, 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Masked Singer on TV tonight – a great fun entertainment show for all the family.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!