TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Oct. 30

On TV tonight, watch out for things that go bump in the night as Strictly Come Dancing hosts its Halloween spectacular on BBC1, also featuring some very scary characters and costumes is the Spitting Image: Halloween Special on ITV and Ian Wright presents a new game show also on ITV, Moneyball. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 7.10pm. BBC1

Who will impress the judges in Halloween week? (Image credit: BBC)

Saturday night is about to get scary with Strictly’s annual Halloween spook-tacle! This special week always provides some memorable moments: who could forget Charles Venn’s jittery jive to The Time Warp? Or Michelle Visage’s fiery foxtrot to The Addams Family theme? One of our favourites was Anita Rani’s Maleficent-inspired waltz, complete with horns! There are some truly talented pairs still in the competition, and we can’t wait to see whose performance is a real thriller!

★★★★ VW



Spitting Image: Halloween Special, 9.30pm, ITV/BritBox

The forks are out for rivals Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there anything more scary than a politician trying to ingratiate themselves with the public, or a celebrity on the warpath? Join Spitting Image’s rubbery puppets for a true fright night of horrors in this Halloween special which arrives on ITV for this week only, shortly after its BritBox premiere release today. So which prominent figures will be cut down to size this time?

★★★★ NC

Moneyball, 6.30pm, ITV

Host Ian Wright loves a ball game. (Image credit: ITV)

Ian Wright had a knack for putting the ball in the net and players could win a fortune if the ball rolls their way in this new quiz show, hosted by the former Arsenal striker. Navigating their way through a series of questions, each correct answer earns contestants a ball, which they roll onto ‘The Launcher’, yet no matter how much cash they earn, it’s the final turn – or the ‘Moneyball’ – that decides whether they keep their prize or leave empty-handed. It’s a tense game and an exuberant Wright is in his element as he roots for each player to win big!

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Colin in Black and White, season 1, Netflix

Mary-Louise Parker and Jaden Michael star as mother and son Teresa and Colin Kaepernick. (Image credit: Netflix)

Former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick co-created this six-part drama series about his early life. He narrates his own story as actor Jaden Michael plays the young Colin, a black kid adopted by a white family who just wanted to play American football. It delves into the obstacles he faced as a child, the issues of race, class and culture that led him to sit down during the American national anthem in a pre-season game in 2016. He then took the knee for the rest of the season, as a protest against the treatment of black people, which angered President Donald Trump, but sparked a global movement that highlighted inequality around the world.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Exorcist, 10.40pm, BBC2

Better the devil you know with this film classic. (Image credit: BBC)

The horror movie which turned what was then a fairly tired genre on its head, placing the fear factor well and truly at its core. Director William Friedkin took his former documentary style and used it in this tale of a young girl (played by Linda Blair) who seems possessed by a demon. Jason Miller as Father Damien Karras gives a beautifully understated performance as the priest forced to establish whether an exorcism is necessary, who is himself battling with a loss of faith. The film is still a masterpiece of terror, but is also a statement on what it is to have faith. The documentary Fear of God: 25 Years of the Exorcist airs on BBC4 on Thursday (11.55pm).

Live Sport

Premier League, Leicester City v Arsenal , 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United , 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW EFL, Reading v Bournemouth, 8pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

