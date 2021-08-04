'Moneyball with Ian Wright': Release date, rules and everything you need to know about ITV's new gameshow

Ian Wright will be hosting new ITV gameshow Moneyball this autumn and the former England and Arsenal striker will be hoping some of the programme's contestants can earn big money!

Members of the public must navigate their way through a series of questions, accumulating large sums of money for every correct answer. But as the cash prize grows, so does the pressure!

"The difference between winning life-changing money and going home with nothing rests entirely on the bounce of a ball," says ITV.

When will Moneyball be on TV?

ITV has not confirmed a broadcast date yet although the show is expected to hit our screens in autumn of 2021. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

What are the rules of Moneyball?

ITV has outlined the rules of Moneyball in a brief statement...

"Navigating their way through a series of questions, contestants can accumulate large sums of money for every correct answer. But as the cash up for grabs continues to climb, so does the pressure, leaving both players and viewers in suspense.

"The chance of losing it all looms large, and players may consider an early exit with the prize fund. But in a unique game show twist, they have to take one final shot, which could see them forced back into the game or leaving with their hard-earned cash. "

What does Ian Wright say about Moneyball?

The former England striker and Match of the Day pundit is delighted to be hosting the gameshow...

"Look who’s got a brand new game show! From the moment ITV got in touch with the idea, I was hooked and there was no way I could’ve said no to Moneyball. It’s exhilarating, fun, dramatic, everything you want from a game show." he says.

"Even though I know I’ll want everyone to win the money and even though I know I’ll be in bits when they lose, I can't wait for everyone at home to experience the real drama of Moneyball.”

Meanwhile, Head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: “We are delighted to have Ian at the helm of this exciting, new format that suits him perfectly. A heart-stopping game show that is full of humour, drama and life-changing moments.”

Moneyball trailer

ITV haven't released a trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here when they do.