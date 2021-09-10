TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, September 11

On TV tonight, Paul O'Grady is back with his new game show, Saturday Night Line Up on ITV, Bradley Walsh returns with a new series of Beat the Chasers also on ITV and on BBC2 there's a moving tribute to singer Amy Winehouse in A Life in Ten Pictures. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Paul O'Grady's Saturday Night Line Up, 9.35pm, ITV

Paul O'Grady hosts a new fun show. (Image credit: ITV)

There are plenty of laughs and opportunities for false modesty in this fun show hosted by Paul O’Grady. It kicks off with guests Joanna Page, Jack Dee, Mica Paris and Rob Rinder, who are asked questions such as ‘Who was the naughtiest at school?’ and ‘Who is the richest?’. They then must rank themselves from most to least in the order they think the public would decide. Expect lots of nudging and ‘No, you go there’ as they jostle into position. An ingenious new format with bags of potential.

★★★★ TL

Beat the Chasers, 8.30pm, ITV

Bradley Walsh and his top team of Chasers! (Image credit: ITV)

TV’s most formidable opponents just got even scarier – this time around, all six Chasers are presenting a united front against any hopeful brave/foolish enough to take them on. Players have to earn the right to challenge all six of them, though: only those who get all five questions in the Cashbuilder round can compete against the full house of Chasers for a ‘Super Offer’ worth hundreds of thousands of pounds – but the Chasers will get the full 60 seconds to play. Tonight’s opener gets off to a flying start, filled with likeable contestants and some genuinely nail-biting matches.

★★★★★ SP

Amy Winehouse: A Life in Ten Pictures, 9pm, BBC2

Amy Winehouse aged 14 with her nan, Cynthia, on holiday in Cyprus. (Image credit: BBC)

'Amy had to sing, almost like breathing,’ says her mum, Janis, in this moving documentary. Janis is holding a photo of Amy with her nan Cynthia on holiday in Cyprus in 1997, a picture of health and happiness. But we all know what came next as her talent propelled her into a superstar at the tender age of just 19. Hounded by the press and battling addictions, her dad, Mitch, and close friends speak of how Amy struggled to cope with the relentless pressure. In Her Own Words follows at 10pm.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Lucifer, season 6, Netflix

Lauren German as Chloe Decker and Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar. (Image credit: Netflix)

As Tom Ellis returns for his final season as crime-solving devil Lucifer Morningstar, the action picks up after an epic cliffhanger that saw God (Dennis Haysbert) decide to retire, sparking an unholy fight between Lucifer and his evil twin, Michael (also played by Ellis), about who would be the best ruler of the universe. When Michael killed Chloe (Lauren German), Lucifer was forced to go up to heaven and rescue his lover, dying in the process – only to be resurrected as the new God. 'Lucifer isn't really a story about devils – it's a story about family and feeling your own sense of self-worth,' says showrunner Joe Henderson. 'This final season is by far the most intimate we've done, but it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made. So we're going out with plenty of spectacle.'

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Cinderella, Amazon Prime Video

Camila Cabello stars as Cinderella. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Despite its very traditional setting, this new spin on fairy tale Cinderella has a very modern outlook: Ella (played by pop star Camila Cabello) dreams of becoming a professional dress designer, but her stepmother (Frozen’s Idina Menzel) just wants to marry her off. Ella’s determined to get her designs seen – and with a little help from the magical Fab G (Pose’s Billy Porter), she’s soon the talk of the town. With a blend of recognisable pop songs and original compositions, a thoroughly winning heroine, and brilliantly tongue-in-cheek performances from the likes of Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver, this is fabulous family fun.

Live Sport

Test Cricket, England v India , 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League, Chelsea v Aston Villa, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

