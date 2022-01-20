TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20

On TV tonight, Martin Clunes continues his travels in Islands of the Pacific on ITV, the candidates are tasked with making a non-alcoholic drink in The Apprentice on BBC1 and police procedural drama The Rookie returns to Sky Witness/NOW. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific, 9pm, ITV

Martin Clunes on his travels across the Pacific. (Image credit: ITV)

The British public were heartbroken when Prince Philip passed away last year, and his death would also have been mourned in a remote village on Vanuatu. This week’s episode features Martin’s visit to Tanna, a small community where people believe the Queen’s late husband was descended from a local deity, which is no less poignant for being filmed before the Duke of Edinburgh passed away. That isn’t the only royal tale on Martin’s itinerary, and when he arrives in Tonga, the only Pacific nation never to be colonised by European powers, he discovers a line of monarchs going back centuries.

The Apprentice 2022, 9pm, BBC1

Lord Sugar and his sidekicks need a drink. (Image credit: BBC)

Tonight, Lord Sugar asks the candidates to meet him at Mayfair’s Mercato Metropolitano, a grand old former church that’s now a massive market. And speaking of markets, he’s keen for his aspiring business partners to tap into the booming non-alcoholic drink sector. The teams are tasked with creating, branding and selling a new booze-free beverage. It’s fair to say at least one of their concoctions isn’t to anyone’s taste! Manufacturing misadventures and a last-minute fruity addition lead to sales tanking. In the boardroom one candidate has cold water poured on their dreams. All together now – Show Me the Way to Go Home…

The Rookie, 9pm, Sky Witness/NOW

Lopez is kidnapped by La Fiera. (Image credit: Sky)

Series four of the US police procedural picks up shortly after the dramatic events of the previous season finale. That ended with pregnant bride-to-be Detective Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) being kidnapped from her wedding venue by escaped criminal La Fiera. As Lopez is unceremoniously shoved into a getaway car, her colleague Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr) finds himself in mortal danger as he puts up a fight against La Fiera’s henchmen.

After Life, season 3, Netflix

Ricky Gervais and Diane Morgan star. (Image credit: Netflix)

The final series of the award-winning comedy-drama written by and starring Ricky Gervais returns for its final six-part series. Although Tony still struggles to cope after the death of his wife Lisa (played in flashbacks by Kerry Godliman), this series has a more hopeful feel as Tony works through his grief and arrives at a more accepting and understanding place. He also contemplates his relationship with Emma (Ashley Jensen), and continues to be annoyed by his work colleagues, especially Kath (Diane Morgan). Meanwhile, he continues to find a kindred spirit in widow Anne (Penelope Wilton) and builds upon his friendships with eccentric locals ‘Postman Pat’ (Joe Wilkinson) and sex worker Roxy (Roisin Conaty).

Wild, 11.20pm, Film4

Reese Witherspoon as Cheryl Strayed. (Image credit: Film4)

Reese Witherspoon was Oscar-nominated for her portrayal of Cheryl Strayed, a woman who, after suffering several personal tragedies, walked from the Mojave Desert to Oregon – around 1,100 miles. Cheryl’s best-selling memoir is the basis of the film, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who died last month, aged just 58 (and who also collaborated with Reese on the HBO drama Big Little Lies). This is a warts-and-all tale which is not afraid of making us dislike aspects of Cheryl’s character, but gives us a rounded, believable person who is desperate to rid herself of her troubles by walking them off.

EFL Cup, Arsenal v Liverpool, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

