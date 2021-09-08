TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, September 9

On TV tonight, Joel Dommett hosts The National TV Awards on ITV, a new spin-off series begins on Disney+, Doogie Kamealoha M.D. and Sandi Toksvig returns as the host of a new series of QI on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The National TV Awards, 7.30pm, ITV

Will Strictly Come Dancing win big at the NTAs? (Image credit: BBC)

Lockdown left an enormous NTA-shaped hole in our lives earlier this year, but now television’s biggest party is back! Expect some surprise appearances and special performances as The Masked Singer front man Joel Dommett takes over as our host for the evening. And there’s no shortage of quality among the nominees. BBC1’s Line of Duty leads the field, following its record-breaking final series, with shows including Call the Midwife, Normal People, It’s a Sin and Unforgotten also up for awards.

Doogie Kamealoha M.D. Disney+

The Doogie will see you now! (Image credit: Disney+)

Remember Doogie Howser, M.D., the fun US medical drama starring Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage doctor, which ran between 1989 and 1993? This remake with a Hawaiian twist follows Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old struggling to balance her personal life with her budding medical career. A very enjoyable remake, and it’s fascinating to compare it to the original series.

QI, 10pm, BBC2

Lee Mack guest stars tonight. (Image credit: BBC)

Sandi Toksvig returns with the long-running comedy quiz show. Regular viewers will know that each series has the theme of a letter, and in series 19 we’ve reached ‘S’, with this edition looking at all things ‘sick’. Alan Davies is joined by Jo Brand, Maisie Adam and Lee Mack as Sandi fires off questions on anything from astronomy to zoology. If that makes it sound off-puttingly cerebral, it’s not – you’re more likely to end up with the guests trying to top each other’s jokes, or an audience sing-song, than the right answers.

Money Heist, season 5, Netflix

How will things end for Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) and co? (Image credit: Netflix)

This immaculate Spanish crime drama has been one of the most heart-stopping thrillers of recent years (not to mention one of Netflix’s biggest hits worldwide). Now, sadly, it’s drawing to a close with the first five of 10 swansong episodes (the rest will air in December). Former detective-turned-gangster Lisbon is now holed up with the rest of the crew in the Bank of Spain as they try to work out how to get the stolen gold out with the army drawing ever nearer... Meanwhile, things aren’t looking good for the heist’s mastermind, The Professor, as sacked cop Sierra has finally tracked him down. But will he play ball?

Monsters and Men, 9pm, Film4

John David Washington stars. (Image credit: Film4)

Considering its subject matter – the shooting of a black man by a cop – this 2018 movie could easily have been an angry drama heading in an obvious direction. But it’s a more subtle film than that, coming at the same facts from the point of view of three different people. Anthony Ramos plays the passer-by who caught the incident on his phone, John David Washington is a cop on the case and Kelvin Harrison Jr a football coach politicised by the ensuing protests. A powerful slow burner.

European Tour Golf , 12pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 12pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Women's International T20 Cricket, England v New Zealand, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

EastEnders , 7.35pm, BBC1

, 7.35pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

Don't miss The National TV Awards on TV tonight – which shows will win big this year and who will be wearing the best frock?

