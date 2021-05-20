'National Television Awards 2021' — air date, host, nominees and voting for the NTAs

The National Television Awards 2021 will at long last give our favourite TV stars the chance to line the red carpet in their best get-up to celebrate all things telly for the first time since the pandemic started. The NTAs is set to be screened live by ITV from London’s 02 Arena in September and The Masked Singer/Masked Dancer star Joel Dommett is hosting the glittering evening for the first time.

Joel told us: "It's a huge honour to be hosting the NTAs this year! It still feels like someone has made a wonderful error. I really really love TV and I can't wait to celebrate the best stuff from what's been a very weird year or so. I'm also really hoping The Masked Singer wins something so I can present an award to myself. That's a creative narcissist's DREAM!"

The NTAs Executive Producer, Kim Turberville, added: "We are so excited to be back to celebrate a remarkable TV year like no other. There is a wealth of great television to recognise and we are delighted to have Joel Dommett at the helm. With his wit and natural charisma, he'll definitely be bringing a fresh approach to this year's awards."

The National Television Awards 2021 will be screened live by ITV from London’s 02 Arena on Tuesday 9 September.

The National Television Awards 2021 are on their way! (Image credit: ITV/Indigo TV)

National Television Awards 2021 — how to vote and get tickets

Voting for The National Television Awards 2021 begins on Tuesday 25 May. Check the The National Television Awards 2021 website nationaltvawards.com for voting details then, plus information on how you can attend the event on Tuesday September 9 2021 by getting tickets.

Trophy to be won for The National Television Awards 2021. (Image credit: ITV)

National Television Awards 2021 — the nominees

It’s been a year unlike any other for TV, with a huge number of varied shows watched by many of us while stuck indoors! So expect a mammoth number of nominees in this year's longlist voting for The National Television Awards 2021 as the NTAs celebrate all the dramas, entertainment shows, talent contests, comedies, documentaries and personalities that have made the biggest impact over the last 17 months. We'll be posting information about all the nominees right here very soon.

National Television Awards 2021 host Joel Dommett — a quick guide

At 19 Joel moved from Gloucestershire to London in search of fame as a stand-up comedian. But his big telly break came in 2010 with a recurring role as DC Sweeney in E4’s Skins (currently on Netflix) before he landed a slot on Nicole Scherzinger’s team on Sky1’s 2015 panel show Bring The Noise. That led to a stint on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, where he came second behind Scarlett Moffatt.

In 2019 Joel was announced as the presenter of ITV’s The Masked Singer, for the show's UK launch. The show became a huge hit when it began airing in January 2020, with 10.5 million turning in to its series two finale. In the year after he started presenting the show, Joel appeared on 23 programmes across six channels, and he’s all set to host the equally bonkers The Masked Singer spin-off, The Masked Dancer, which kicks off on ITV on Saturday 29 May.