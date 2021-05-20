Taskmaster Season 12 — release date, star contestants, trailer and everything you need to know

Taskmaster Season 12 has a fab new set of celebrities ready to take on a fresh round of surreal challenges. This BAFTA winning and International Emmy nominated comedy game show has been entertaining fans for years, and the latest season will see the return of the all-powerful “Taskmaster” that is comedian Greg Davies.

Alongside his loyal assistant Alex Horne, he sets out to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of five comedians through a series of strange and surreal challenges in a game show format which was originally created by Horne.

With a 12th Season set to hit our screens very soon, here's what we know about it so far...

A release date for Taskmaster Season 12 hasn't been confirmed, but Channel 4 says its set to air later this year. We'll keep you updated once an air date is announced. In the meantime, previous seasons are available to stream on All4.

Taskmaster Season 12 line-up

Taskmaster fans are no stranger to brilliant line-ups, and Season 12's has been confirmed by the broadcaster. Five comedians will be joining Greg Davies and Alex Horne to take on their weird and wonderful challenges.

The five confirmed comedians are:

Alan Davies ( QI )

) Desiree Burch ( Live At The Apollo )

) Guz Khan ( Man Like Mobeen )

) Morgana Robinson ( The Morgana Show )

) Victoria Coren Mitchell (Only Connect)

Do we know anything about the tasks for this season?

No, the silly tasks have been kept under wraps so we'll have to tune in to find out what Taskmaster puts our new group of comedians through. But there's been all sorts of challenges such as makeovers, eating deep fried kiwis and hammer throwing, so you never really know what's going to happen!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — watch this space!