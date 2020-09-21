Trending

'Des' drama starring David Tennant sees massive Twitter reponse

David Tennant’s Des debut is reported by ITV to have “peaked with 5.9m” with his performance as serial killer Dennis Nilsen unnerving many on Twitter.

Daniel Mays with David Tennant in ITV's Des.
The opening episode of Des starring David Tennant is reported by ITV to have “peaked with 5.9m and was watched by almost a third of all viewers (32 percent) across its slot.”

The three-part series stars David Tennant as real-life serial killer Dennis "Des" Nilsen. It'll premiere in the United States on Oct. 15 on Sundance Now.

Viewers are macabrely mesmerized by likable actor Tennant’s chilling portrayal of Nilsen, with many taking to Twitter to praise the actor best known for his roles in Doctor Who, Broadchurch and There She Goes, which is up for a TV Times Favourite Comedy Award this year. His role in Des is also up for Favourite Actor.

It was widely agreed that David Tennant looks unnervingly like the killer he’s portraying.

The first episode opened with Nilsen confessing to killing up to 16 young men to DCI Peter Jay, played by Daniel Mays, in an unsettlingly matter-of-fact manner. Viewers described Tennant’s performance as "blood curdling."

While many viewers may never look at David Tennant in the same way again after witnessing his stunningly dark performance as serial killer Dennis Nilsen, there was near-universal agreement that his acting skills were "superb."

The three-part series continued on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday, with the second episode focusing further on Dennis ‘Des’ Nilsen’s shocking police interviews with DCI Peter Jay. Daniel Mays' performance has also gained much-deserved praise.

Tonight's finale focuses on the trial and getting justice for Nilsen's victims. Daniel Mays personally endorses the final two episodes.

If you agree David Tennant’s chilling performance in Des is award-worthy, or think family comedy There She Goes deserves a gong cast your votes in the TV Times Award 2020.