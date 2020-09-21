'Des' drama starring David Tennant sees massive Twitter reponse

The opening episode of Des starring David Tennant is reported by ITV to have “peaked with 5.9m and was watched by almost a third of all viewers (32 percent) across its slot.”

The three-part series stars David Tennant as real-life serial killer Dennis "Des" Nilsen. It'll premiere in the United States on Oct. 15 on Sundance Now.

Viewers are macabrely mesmerized by likable actor Tennant’s chilling portrayal of Nilsen, with many taking to Twitter to praise the actor best known for his roles in Doctor Who, Broadchurch and There She Goes, which is up for a TV Times Favourite Comedy Award this year. His role in Des is also up for Favourite Actor.

It was widely agreed that David Tennant looks unnervingly like the killer he’s portraying.

Bloody scary just how much #DavidTennant looks like Dennis Nilson #Des pic.twitter.com/84CenV3iPkSeptember 14, 2020

The first episode opened with Nilsen confessing to killing up to 16 young men to DCI Peter Jay, played by Daniel Mays, in an unsettlingly matter-of-fact manner. Viewers described Tennant’s performance as "blood curdling."

David Tennant truly is one of Britain’s finest actors.Blood curdling.#Des #DavidTennant pic.twitter.com/nsLrgzAICDSeptember 14, 2020

While many viewers may never look at David Tennant in the same way again after witnessing his stunningly dark performance as serial killer Dennis Nilsen, there was near-universal agreement that his acting skills were "superb."

David Tennant really is a SUPERB actor. And versatile too. Staged is by far one of my favourite new comedies of 2020... so different to his truly chilling performance now in #Des. Oh and Deadwater Fell was great. As was There She Goes. And that was just this year.September 14, 2020

The three-part series continued on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday, with the second episode focusing further on Dennis ‘Des’ Nilsen’s shocking police interviews with DCI Peter Jay. Daniel Mays' performance has also gained much-deserved praise.

Can we also just mention how fantastic @DanielMays9 is in this. #Des pic.twitter.com/6sUqAA4Po8September 14, 2020

Tonight's finale focuses on the trial and getting justice for Nilsen's victims. Daniel Mays personally endorses the final two episodes.

Thanks for watching tonight my friends and for all your amazing comments. Just you wait for eps 2& 3.... #Des @itv @NewPicturesLtd pic.twitter.com/S8Lrclu5ujSeptember 14, 2020

