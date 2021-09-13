TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, September 14

The band in the 1990s, when five became one.

Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed Britain, 9pm, C4

The Spice Girls in 1997. (Image credit: C4)

It’s been 25 years since the Spice Girls burst into our lives with their smash hit Wannabe. This documentary charts the band’s era-defining success from girl power and hits to break-ups and feuds, while also examining the Spice Girls’ legacy through the lens of 21st-century feminism. With interviews and archive footage, the film looks back at Posh, Scary, Baby, Sporty and Ginger’s first auditions, the moment Geri quit the band mid-tour and the last time the five performed together at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony. Definitely one to spice up your life!

★★★★ HD

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, 9pm, ITV

After being reunited, David and Helen hear surprising news. (Image credit: ITV)

Eighteen months ago, the show helped reunite siblings David and Helen, both foundlings abandoned in the 1960s, on either side of the Irish border, six years apart. They also learned about their parents, who have since died, and it seemed that all their questions had been answered. But in tonight’s special Born Without Trace update, there’s an extraordinary twist after a woman calls the show with news about her father, John, who was also abandoned as a newborn in Ireland in the 1960s. Could he be the missing brother of Helen and David?

★★★★ HD

A House Through Time, 9pm, BBC2

David Olusoga discovers more about the house in Leeds. (Image credit: BBC)

The first residents of No 5 Grosvenor Mount in tonight’s absorbing episode are the Wild family. Head of the household Benjamin was a factory owner who took full advantage of the relaxed safety laws, usually at the expense of his poor workers. The house was also home to a family of Quakers who campaigned for peace during the Boer War and a family who saw one of their grandchildren work for the Cunard shipping company, serving the rich and famous on their most exclusive ships for more than 30 years.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Lucifer, season 6, Netflix

Lauren German as Chloe Decker and Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar. (Image credit: Netflix)

As Tom Ellis returns for his final season as crime-solving devil Lucifer Morningstar, the action picks up after an epic cliffhanger that saw God (Dennis Haysbert) decide to retire, sparking an unholy fight between Lucifer and his evil twin, Michael (also played by Ellis), about who would be the best ruler of the universe. When Michael killed Chloe (Lauren German), Lucifer was forced to go up to heaven and rescue his lover, dying in the process – only to be resurrected as the new God. 'Lucifer isn't really a story about devils – it's a story about family and feeling your own sense of self-worth,' says showrunner Joe Henderson. 'This final season is by far the most intimate we've done, but it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made. So we're going out with plenty of spectacle.'

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Greatest Showman, 7pm, Film4

This colourful musical extravaganza inspired by the life of 19th-century circus impresario PT Barnum is a veritable three-ring spectacle. And in star Hugh Jackman it has the ideal ringmaster. The son of a poor tailor in 19th-century New York, Jackman’s Phineas Barnum creates his own theatre in the heart of the city, assembling a band of misfits and oddballs. La La Land’s songwriters Benji Pasek and Justin Paul provide the foot-stomping tunes.

Live Sport

Test Cricket, England v India , 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Champions League, BSC Young Boys v Manchester United , 5pm (k-o 5.45pm), BT Sport 2

, 5pm (k-o 5.45pm), BT Sport 2 Champions League, Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg, (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30pm, BBC1

, 7.30pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

