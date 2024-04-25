EastEnders star Colin Salmon reveals the Walford scene he ‘hated’ playing

George has been at the centre of a huge storyline recently.

EastEnders actor Colin Salmon has spoken about some of the challenging scenes he has had to play as boxer-turned-publican George Knight, and recalled how two, in particular, were a struggle.

George has had a turbulent time of late after discovering that his adoptive father, Eddie, murdered his biological father, Henry Kofi Asare; a historical crime for which racist Eddie was recently convicted and sent to prison.

Meanwhile, mere weeks after discovering that his biological mother, Margaret Abina Asare, had passed away, George’s adoptive mum Gloria died after suffering a heart attack during Eddie’s trial.

Asked if any scenes during the dramatic plot have been particularly testing, Salmon, 62, reveals, “There was a scene that I did with Francesca (Henry, who plays George’s eldest daughter Gina) in the cafe on Gina’s birthday, and George denies Eddie’s racism.

“That was the hardest thing, to say ‘I was grateful. It was wrong, but they gave me a chance.’”

Salmon continues, “And I found it really hard to say to Eddie, ‘I wish it had been you that died.’ That was horrible, I hated that.

“With respect to Chris Fairbank (who played Eddie), I’ve got to say that he did not in any way shirk away from the responsibility of being horrible, complex, broken - he just played it, which meant everything else can work.

“I take that as a mantra now - I have to play through it.”

George was heartbroken when his adoptive mum, Gloria, died. (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers have seen George turn to underground fighting in a bid to release his pent-up anger. Ex-wife Cindy is aware of his secret - and very dangerous - pastime, but fiancée Elaine and family are currently in the dark.

Adds Colin, “I think if you look at it as self-harm, it’s just a version of that. He needs to feel something, and he sort of implodes as opposed to explodes. Obviously, he is risking his life, but this is all he’s ever known.

“He releases his anger in the ring but equally there have to be other ways to do that. He needs help. He needs proper therapy.”

George has been fighting illegally to vent his anger and grief. (Image credit: BBC)

It seems there is yet more turmoil on the way for George as, in next week’s episodes, youngest daughter Anna speaks to her incarcerated grandfather, against her family’s wishes, and discovers that Gloria’s funeral has taken place, without George’s knowledge.

Gloria told George on her deathbed that Eddie had bought them a couples’ burial plot, but insisted she wanted to be cremated so she could finally be free from her abusive husband - a request that George promised to fulfil.

How will George react when Anna tells him of her discovery, and he realises he has been unable to grant Gloria’s final wish?

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.