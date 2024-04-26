General Hospital spoilers: week of April 29-May 3

It's another new week in Port Charles, with plenty of drama and intrigue on the way to keep things exciting. If you want to take a look at what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 29-May 3.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 29

"Ava confides in Nikolas. Anna asks Jason to help her investigate Valentin. Drew makes Willow an offer. John confronts Jason. Nina finds herself in a tempting situation."

Tuesday, April 30

"Jason questions Dex. Natalia shares her issues with Maxie. Sasha seeks comfort with Cody. Drew asks Nina for a favor. Valentin has a proposition for Anna."

Wednesday, May 1

"Nina is hopeful. Alexis receives a surprise visit from Natalia. TJ has growing doubts about Kristina. Maxie develops a plan. Elizabeth is concerned about Aiden."

Thursday, May 2

"Willow questions her current career. Cody and Sasha have a heart-to-heart about their relationship. Gregory offers Tracy some advice. Lois helps coach Brook Lynn."

Friday, May 3

"Sonny warns Dante about Dex. Carly has a realization about Sonny. Alexis and Sam are worried about Kristina. Drew pitches a business project. Josslyn confides in Trina. "

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of April 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 22: "Sonny and Carly have it out. Nina makes a discovery. Sam tells Jason to stay away from Danny. Drew and Willow reconnect. Lois impresses Maxie with her Deception knowledge."

Tuesday, April 23: "Brooklyn’s Bridal shower is in full swing. Tracy lets her guard down. Chase also gets the bachelor party treatment at the hatchet range. A surprise guest shows up at Chase’s party. Joss and Kristina go toe-to-toe over Sonny."

Wednesday, April 24: "Chase and Finn find Gregory in a medical situation. Sam is worried about Danny. Josslyn opens up to Jason. Drew and Jordan enjoy each other’s company. Dex has some doubts about joining the PCPD."

Thursday, April 25: "Jason confronts Sonny. TJ is concerned about Kristina’s actions. Drew and Carly share a bittersweet moment. Kristina is worried about Sonny. Trina helps Laura with Ace."

Friday, April 26: "Laura tells Sonny she cannot forgive him. Nina shares her concerns with Carly. Finn and Gregory have a disagreement. Molly asks Alexis for help. Sasha receives a surprising proposition."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.