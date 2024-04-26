Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of April 29 to May 3

It's a brand new week in Salem. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or if need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 29-May 3.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 29

"Konstantin asks Theresa to help him get rid of the prenup. Theresa accuses Alex of being with Kristen. Brady and Rachel share some nice moments before a field trip. Tripp and Wendy say their goodbyes to family and friends. Kayla tells Steve he should set things straight with John."

Tuesday, April 30

"With John under his control, Konstantin orders him to do his bidding. Marlena questions Everett about his desire to end therapy. Johnny and Paulina worry when Chanel gets sick. Julie hears about Maggie’s upcoming nuptials and isn’t thrilled."

Wednesday, May 1

"Sloan and Eric continue to fight over money. Nicole is surprised to learn that Eric will be working at the paper. Chanel’s symptoms continue to worsen. EJ decides he will make Paulina pay for disrespecting him."

Thursday, May 2

"After an awkward start, Eric and Nicole get comfortable with each other. Sloan tells Leo he’s cut off from her money. Stefan and Kristen continue to make inroads on ousting EJ from DiMera. Roman draws out Marlena’s concerns about John. Ava and Harris once again search for Gil’s elusive black book."

Friday, May 3

"Eric asks Sloan if Leo is blackmailing her. Leo tells EJ a life-changing secret. Nicole opens up to Marlena about being a mother to Holly, and her feelings for EJ and Eric. Maggie tells a wary Marlena and John that she is engaged to be married."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of April 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 22

"Kayla and Abe are upset over Paulina’s dangerous stunt. Since their honeymoon was a bust, Johnny surprises Chanel. Harris stands guard while Ava searches the Bistro on Clyde’s orders. Kate shares her frustration with Roman that Lucas has not been exonerated."

Tuesday, April 23

"Tate and Holly share another stolen moment. Eric confronts Sloan about the missing money from their budget. Theresa relaxes Alex with a massage that becomes heated. EJ makes his intentions clear to Kristen about running DiMera Enterprises. Brady and Nicole share a nice moment about their friendship."

Wednesday, April 24

"Jada is shocked to learn from Stephanie that Everett signed the divorce papers. Kristen and Stefan discuss who might have killed Li. Tripp surprises Wendy with vacation plans. Foiled by Stefan last time, Harris and Ava search for the black book at the Bistro. Rafe offers a warning to Stefan."

Thursday, April 25

"Maggie’s revelation that she is marrying Konstantin floors Sarah and Xander. Kristen invites Alex to spend the night together. Theresa shares with Brady that she feels like a failure. Konstantin attempts to drive a wedge between John and Steve’s friendship."

Friday, April 26

"Eric is shocked to find Leo at the Salem Inn while investigating his and Sloan’s finances. Nicole speaks with Chad about a reporter job at The Spectator. Paulina chews out EJ for the suspicious happenings with Stefan. Johnny and Chanel do some apartment hunting."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.