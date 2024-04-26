The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of April 29 - May 3

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful

After Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) get a major break in their investigation, they discover that Sheila might be closer than they thought. It's all going to play out in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 29 to May 3.

Last week RJ (Joshua Hoffman) told his mother Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about what happened with Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Zende (Delon De Metz). Brooke was immediately concerned for Luna's well-being and made sure that she knew that she wasn't to blame for what happened.

Meanwhile, as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) agreed that Deacon needs to stop talking about Sheila being alive because it's only causing problems for Finn.

Little did they know, though, the week ended with Finn and Deacon looking around an abandoned building after a homeless man, Tom (played by Clint Howard), said he saw Sheila go inside, followed by a bunch of screaming.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 29 below:

Finn and Deacon ask Tom about what happened in the building after Sheila went inside. "You hear a lot of weird things around here," Tom says.

After breaking inside the building, Deacon and Finn find that the darkened place is full of trash and debris...and possibly Sheila?

Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) is back in town and having lunch at Il Giardino with Liam (Scott Clifton)

Ivy admits she thinks about Liam a lot, and she ends up stretching across the table to give him a kiss

Steffy walks into the restaurant as Ivy kisses Liam, which will no doubt lead to some tension between them

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 22 below:

A tearful Luna telling her mother that she broke RJ's heart

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) insisting to RJ that Luna isn't to blame for what happened and that it was all tied to Poppy's drugs

Brooke offering comfort to Luna

Deacon makes inroads with Finn, suggesting that they might be able to find Sheila if they follow the clues

Steffy telling Liam (Scott Clifton) that Deacon has lost his mind because he won't let Sheila go

Deacon and Finn talking to Tom (special guest Clint Howard) about Sheila; Tom seems to recognize Sheila's photo

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.