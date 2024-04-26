The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of April 29-May 3

It's another thrilling week on The Young and the Restless, especially considering all of the big stories happening right now. Let's take a look at what's coming up in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 29.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 29 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 29

"Victor covers his tracks with Michael, Adam and Chelsea receive an update about Connor, and Summer blames Nikki for their family’s issues."

Tuesday, April 30

"Victor interrogates Jordan about Claire’s whereabouts, Victoria makes a shocking discovery, and Ashley receives a surprise visitor."

Wednesday, May 1

"Devon and Nate strategize against Billy, Ashley keeps up appearances, and Nikki spirals out of control."

Thursday, May 2

"Jack goes to extreme measures to help Nikki."

Friday, May 3

"Victor gives Nikki some tough love, Victoria confides in Nick, and Jack faces the consequences of his actions."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 22 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 22: "Victor and Jack uncover a clue about Harrison’s kidnapping, Billy works to reestablish his connection with Lily, and Devon makes a power move at Chancellor-Winters."

Tuesday, April 23: "Victor takes matters into his own hands, Jill does damage control with her team, and Victoria helps Nikki make a dangerous decision."

Wednesday, April 24: "Nikki attempts to make a deal with Jordan, Kyle makes a shocking discovery, and a new side of Ashley’s emerges."

Thursday, April 25: "Victor reveals a new plan of attack against Jordan, Victoria and Cole reminisce about their past, and Jack receives disturbing news."

Friday, April 26: "Traci meets Ashley’s newest alter, Audra makes a promise to Tucker, and Devon stays one step ahead of Billy."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.