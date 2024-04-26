Claudia Winkleman makes shock admission about The Traitors

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has already guided two sets of contestants through the hit BBC game show. And despite how popular The Traitors has become (and viewers' obsession with her stylish knitwear collection), she's confessed that she is 'reluctant' to do more.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain ahead of The Piano season 2, Claudia said: "I was reluctant to do the second, and now I'm extra reluctant to do the third. Like, guys, just leave it! It did okay, just leave it."

She was speaking to Richard Arnold (who looked stunned!), who said the second season had turned its cast into 'rock stars'. When he said the show's been phenomenal, Claudia joked: "They just say 'no', the head of the BBC, she just leant forward and took my temperature." You can see their exchange from the show below:

'I was reluctant to do the second and now I'm extra reluctant to do the third.'@ClaudiaWinkle you can't withhold a third season of The Traitors from us! pic.twitter.com/7bkphWp7KdApril 26, 2024

We already know that The Traitors is coming back for more backstabbing action next year: The Traitors season 3 was confirmed to be on the cards before the second series even aired. The show just wouldn't be the same without Claudia's guiding hand; hopefully, she won't be walking away from that iconic castle anytime soon.

Claudia's admission comes just after new rumors circulated about a Traitors celebrity spin-off, which is thought to be coming to our screens in 2025. In mid-April, it was reported that Studio Lambert (the team behind the US and UK editions of the show) were nearing an agreement with the BBC to develop a celebrity version which is set to appear on our screens after the third instalment of the main show.

The Traitors season 2 came to an end in January, in an explosive finale that was watched by millions. It saw Traitor Harry emerging victorious and bagging an impressive prize pot worth £95,000.

Both seasons of The Traitors are available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now, along with the US and Australian versions of the hit show.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking for more shows to stream while you wait for season 3? Check out What To Watch's guides to the best BBC dramas and best BBC comedies we think you should be streaming right now.