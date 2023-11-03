The Traitors renewed for season 3 — here's how you can apply

The Traitors will return for a third series before The Traitors season 2 has even aired, with applications now open for those who wish to take part.

The Traitors season 1 was a huge hit and saw Claudia Winkleman host the thrilling psychological reality competition where 22 strangers play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia at the helm. It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors.”

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, shared: “We’re delighted a third series of The Traitors has been confirmed today ahead of the second series’ arrival on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Traitors has been so warmly received by viewers, critics and award juries alike. Claudia and the team look forward to keeping audiences on the edge of their seats again with ever more thrilling missions and exceptional players competing in this gripping game of bluff and skill.”

The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman. (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Paul Chappells)

BBC has revealed that the release date of The Traitors season 2 "will be announced in due course."

If you want to have a chance at being one of "The Faithfuls" or "The Traitors", you can apply via BBC Take Part.

The Traitors sees contestants move into a castle in the Scottish Highlands and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot.

However, three of the contestants are secretly traitors, who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eliminating "The Faithfuls."

"The Faithfuls" must try and unmask all "The Traitors" before they can kill any more loyal contestants.

All episodes of The Traitors season 1 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.