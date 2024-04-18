The Traitors UK celebrity spin-off rumored for 2025

We could be getting a double helping of The Traitors UK next year, as new rumors claim that a celebrity edition could launch in 2025 after The Traitors season 3.

This news comes from Deadline, which states that multiple sources have claimed Studio Lambert (the team behind both the US and UK editions of The Traitors) and the BBC are close to reaching an agreement about a celebrity edition.

It has also been reported that the first UK celebrity edition will be filmed next year and go out later in 2025, 'by which time three seasons of the "civilian" version will have aired'.

An official announcement about the new spin-off is yet to be made, but it is thought Claudia Winkleman will return to guide whichever stars do take part through the competition.

This comes after Studio Lambert boss Stephen Lambert said that a celebrity edition was 'a possibility' on The News Agents podcast earlier in the year. In March 2024, rumors went around claiming The Traitors team had booked the stately home the show films in until the end of the current decade. If that's true, the crew will surely want to make the most of the stunning setting, right?

The main series has continued to be a ratings hit for the BBC. The Traitors season 2 finale reached a peak audience of 6.9 million viewers, with the average across the episode being an impressive 5.5 million making it the most-watched show of the week in the UK.

That finale saw Traitor Harry managing to outmaneuver both his fellow Traitor, Andrew, and the two remaining Faithfuls, Jaz and Mollie, walking away with an impressive cash prize worth £95,000.

Given how popular the show has been, it is likely there are going to be plenty of celebrities looking to throw their hat in the ring. Friends star Courteney Cox was already rumored for a celebrity version earlier in the year, and she appeared in a promotional video for The Traitors season 2 applications.

Plus, big stars like Mary Berry, Dawn French, Ewan McGregor, Danny Dyer, Stephen Merchant, Alison Hammond, and many more took part in the Red Nose Day 2023 The Traitors spoof. Maybe some of them would be willing to take part in a proper version of the show...

The Traitors UK seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. A third season of the show was confirmed before season 2 aired; applications to take part closed in March.