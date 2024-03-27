Huge The Traitors signing means show could air for the rest of the decade

The Traitors season 2 aired earlier this year, with season 3 on the way.

The Traitors team has reportedly booked the Scottish stately home where it's filmed until the end of this decade, meaning we could have several more seasons of the hit reality series.

The Traitors season 1 and The Traitors season 2 saw the hopefuls taking to Ardross Castle in Scotland, where they spent time together, took on challenges, and attempted to form alliances in order to secure a jackpot prize of £120,000.

Rumours have been circulating regarding a Celebrity Traitors spin-off, with Friends legend Courteney Cox 'lined up', and The Traitors season 3 has been confirmed, so it's looking like the BBC is keen to keep the location for many more years to come.

On top of this, a Comic Relief 2024 special saw a Traitors parody starring Suranne Jones as host Claudia Winkleman, so it has become a huge part of the BBC's slate.

According to reports from The Sun, a TV insider said: "The ultimate nightmare would be if the producers tried to return to Ardross Castle after the Beeb commissioned more series only to find it was unavailable.

"That’s a very real prospect as the Highlands pile is in huge demand for weddings, which have swelled in numbers since The Traitors became so popular. Without taking this bold measure, it was at risk of becoming a victim of its own success."

They added: "Plus the show, which is often filmed in the depths of the night, can only be made at certain times of year due to long summer days in the north of Scotland.

"So they are restricted to making The Traitors in late spring or early autumn, which means they have even less flexibility."

Harry won The Traitors season 2. (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

There's still plenty of interest in The Traitors franchise, with almost 7 million people watching the season 2 finale on the night of broadcast back in January, while a further 1.1 million people watched on demand via BBC iPlayer.

On top of this, nearly 300,000 people have applied to be on the next series, hoping to be part of the show that's had everyone talking.

Though we don't know when The Traitors season 3 will be on our screens just yet, Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: "The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia at the helm.

"It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors."

The Traitors is available on demand via BBC iPlayer.