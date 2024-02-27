Friends star Courteney Cox 'lined up' for The Traitors Celebrity version

Friends star Courteney Cox could be taking on a very familiar game show as The Traitors looks at potential candidates to take on a celebrity edition.

According to reports, insiders have claimed producers are hoping to bring some big stars on board who are fans of the reality series, which has seen two seasons featuring members of the public.

It's suggested that bosses are hoping that some A-listers can be signed up to join the Traitor and Faithful teams. They want to bring some big stars on board to ensure Celebrity Traitors is the best it can be.

Cox appears to be a frontrunner for the spin-off, with the actress already being good friends with host Claudia Winlkleman and having an interest in the global sensation which has seen shows like The Traitors US and The Traitors Australia alongside the UK edition.

A TV insider told The Sun: "Getting Courteney on board would be a real coup. The fact the producers have a star from Friends in their sights shows the kind of calibre of famous faces Celebrity Traitors is aiming for.

"After the show was announced, producers were swamped with calls from big names and their agents wanting to throw their hat in the ring — many of them a big surprise."

They added: "Courteney has always been a fan of the show, particularly as the British version has her mate Claudia fronting it."

Last year, Courteney helped Claudia with a BBC promo video for the show where they asked for applications for series two of the show, which was shared on social media sites such as TikTok.

In the video, Claudia appeared alongside the now iconic hooded figure as she made the announcement, who was revealed to be Courteney.

She said: '" Have some news. Traitors series 2 is coming, would you like to get involved? Just visit BBC Take Part page and I might see you in the castle."

Taking her hood down, Courteney said: "Claudia, can I please do it?" to which her friend told her no. But perhaps that will change in the future!

Courteney Cox is best known for her role as Monica Geller in the iconic sitcom Friends and also as Gale Weathers in the horror comedy franchise Scream, appearing in the most recent installment, Scream VI.

The Traitors seasons 1 and 2 are available on iPlayer.