The return of the hit show will no doubt have many viewers asking one question: Where is The Traitors season 2 filmed?

The Traitors season 2 again sees a group of contestants traveling to a luxury setting for a tricksy murder mystery game of deceit. The group is divided into "Faithfuls" and "Traitors"; the Faithfuls are trying to banish all of the Traitors from the group before the end of the game.

Meanwhile, the Traitors have to evade detection and eliminate their fellow contestants from the game at secret meetings. At the same time, they all have to try and work together to complete missions and earn cash for their prize pool, which could be worth up to £120,000.

Part of the show's appeal comes from its stunning settings, which we get to see the contestants exploring throughout the show. The Traitors and The Traitors US (which is also due to return for The Traitors US season 2 this January) were both shot at a beautiful Scottish castle, but the Australian version was shot elsewhere.

Read on to find out where the UK, US and Australian versions of The Traitors were filmed, and whether you can visit these magnificent venues.

Where is The Traitors season 2 filmed?

Ardross Castle, as seen in The Traitors. (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA)

Since its inception, The Traitors has been filmed at Ardross Castle, a 19th-century castle built in the Scottish Baronial style that's found north of Inverness in the Scottish Highlands.

The castle is set within formal gardens and sits on an estate containing more than 100 acres of beautiful parkland on the banks of the River Alness.

Can you visit Ardross Castle?

The Traitors US host Alan Cumming standing in front of Ardross Castle. (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert & All3Media International)

Unfortunately, Traitors fans can't just head over to tour the historic venue, as Ardross Castle is privately owned and isn't open to the general public.

However, there are still some ways you could still visit, with a little more planning. Ardross Castle is available for use by TV and Film crews and can be hired out as a wedding venue or for corporate events.

The website reads: "The estate is located in Ross-shire and is available for exclusive use hire for both corporate and private clients. The Castle is not a hotel and we do not let individual rooms but can accommodate small groups."

Where is The Traitors Australia filmed?

The Traitors Australia was shot at a different luxury locale. (Image credit: BBC/Nigel Wright/Endemol Australia & All3Media International)

Unlike the US and UK editions, The Traitors Australia is filmed in an entirely different place. The spin-off's first season was instead filmed at another luxe venue in New South Wales: The Robertson Hotel.

Built in 1924, The Robertson Hotel is a more modern venue than the 19th-century Scottish castle but is just as grand a setting. The Robertson Hotel's manicured gardens and grounds sprawl across 14 acres of natural forest, and the hotel itself boasts a number of facilities including more than 40 rooms and suites, a "Gatsby-style bar", a country club and golf course, horse riding, plus space for tennis, fishing, hunting, lawn bowls, and croquet. It was also where the 1995 family favorite Babe was filmed!

The Traitors season 2 premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on January 3, 2024. The second season of The Traitors US premieres on Peacock on Friday, January 12, 2024.