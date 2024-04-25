Tennis anyone? Challengers, the 2024 new movie starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, has arrived and we've got everything you need to know about how to watch Challengers right now.

Movie fans have been waiting for Challengers for a while, as it was originally going to premiere in 2023, but was pushed back because of the actors' strike in Hollywood. However, that just means we've gotten the double dose of Zendaya in 2024, as Challengers is her second big movie to premiere, following the global sensation that was Dune: Part Two.

But is Challengers streaming? Is it playing in a movie theater near you? Read on for all the details on how to watch Challengers.

How to watch Challengers in movie theaters

Challengers premieres exclusively in movie theaters worldwide on Friday, April 26, though there are early screenings available starting Thursday, April 25. In addition to regular format screenings, Challengers is also being shown on IMAX screens where available.

To find out if, when and where Challengers is playing near you, you can check out the Challengers website or Fandango , which will show you all theater locations the movie is playing and times in your area. You can also purchase your tickets for the movie directly online through either of these sites.

Another option to not only find Challengers showtimes but to possibly save some money buying a ticket is through movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Challengers streaming?

Challengers is not available to stream or watch at home at this time, as it enjoys its exclusive run in movie theaters.

We don't have any information on when or where Challengers is going to make its streaming debut. As an MGM movie, it could first be available to stream on MGM Plus or possibly Prime Video. However, before it becomes available as part of a streaming lineup, it will almost certainly be made available to rent or purchase through digital on-demand.

We'll update this page as more info becomes available about Challengers' at-home viewing options.

What else to know about Challengers

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist star in Challengers, which is directed by Oscar-nominee Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) from a script by Justin Kuritzkes. Here is the official synopsis:

"From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi's strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win."

Read WTW's Challengers review right here, and watch the trailer for the Rotten Tomatoes "Certified Fresh" movie directly below: