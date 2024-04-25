Netflix's Rebel Moon 2 dethroned as most watched movie by another hated megahit

The most-watched movies list on Netflix UK has been dominated by new blockbuster Original Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver ever since it hit the streamer on Friday, April 19, even as most critics and fans blas it in their reviews.

Finally, though, another movie has dethroned Rebel Moon and claimed the top spot... and it's another maligned blockbuster with a little more bite.

After being added on Wednesday, April 24, 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion has become the most-watched movie on Netflix UK just one day after it was added; that's quite a feat given that most movies take a week or so to reach the top spot. This sixth entry in the Jurassic Park franchise has never been on Netflix before, which may explain in part its popularity.

Jurassic World: Dominion takes place after the fifth movie, Fallen Kingdom, ended with dinosaurs being integrated into ecosystems around the world. With humans and dinosaurs living side-by-side, black markets spring up, and a dodgy company begins to use the creatures to make money even if it may harm others.

The movie stars the cast of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern all face off against dinosaurs in a globe-hopping action-adventure.

In terms of critics' ratings, Dominion is the worst-rated entry in the franchise, with just 29% of critics approving on Rotten Tomatoes. The next lowest are Fallen Kingdom on 47% and Jurassic Park III on 49%.

As is common with Netflix Top 10 movies, though, viewers don't agree, and Jurassic World: Dominion made over $1 billion at the box office when it released back in 2022.

It's also the third-most popular movie by audience rating at 77%, just behind the fourth movie in the franchise Jurassic World at 78% and the original movie at 91%. Interestingly, it's the only one of the six movies in the franchise to have a major difference between critics' and audience ratings, as they're 48% apart.

You know another movie that has that kind of difference? Rebel Moon 2, which has a miserable 15% critics' score and a slightly-less-dire 52% audience, though it must be pointed out that a 52% audience approval still counts as negative according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Of course, Jurassic World: Dominion released in cinemas while Rebel Moon 2 faced a streaming-only drop, so they're not exactly comparable in terms of viewership and what audiences are looking for. But it's exactly the kind of movie we needed to supplant Zack Snyder's sci-fi sequel.

Of the two, Dominion does have its moments too, with the main highlight being a silly Malta-set motorcycle chase including velociraptors, allosaurus and aggressive drivers. $1 billion worth of viewers can't be wrong!

Jurassic Park has been in the news recently with some casting and release information; Wednesday, July 2 of 2025 has been pencilled in for the release of this seventh movie, which is set to reboot the franchise once again. David Leitch is apparently set to direct, off the back of his latest movie Fall Guy which is in cinemas soon, with a few actors like Scarlett Johansson, Dev Patel and Colman Domingo rumored to star (though there's nothing official on casting just yet).

