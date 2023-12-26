Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver release date, trailer, cast, plot and what we know

After the immense popularity of the first movie, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver is set to continue the adventures of Kora and her rag-tag band of warriors when it debuts on Netflix in early 2024.

Following on from Part One: A Child of Fire, The Scargiver takes place in a brand-new sci-fi world devised by director Zack Snyder. The first movie introduced us to the world of the story and our main cast of characters, and now its conflict is ready to explode in the sequel.

This is the latest collaboration between popular director Zack Snyder, after the first Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead, with the director bringing his distinctive directing style (and plentiful slow-mo action) to his own universe.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire quickly shot up Netflix's streaming rankings to #1 when it came out, and so everyone's excited for Part Two: The Scargiver. So here's what you need to know about the upcoming movie.

You'll be able to watch Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver on Netflix on Friday, April 19, 2024. That means there's only a four-month wait for it after the release of Part One, which came out on Friday, December 21, 2023.

While A Child of Fire got a theatrical release prior to landing on Netflix, there's no such word of the same thing happening for the sequel. That could change, and we'll update this article if it does.

Zack Snyder also teased a director's cut of the first movie coming to Netflix in 2024. Could The Scargiver also be getting a revised version down the line? We've not heard anything so far.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver trailer

The trailer for Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver was shown to Netflix subscribers immediately after A Child of Fire finished playing. However if you want to watch the trailer, Netflix also uploaded it to YouTube a few days later, on Christmas Day.

This is only a teaser, which suggests a full trailer will be coming too. We'll update this article when a full trailer is released.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

The plot of Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues directly on from Part One: A Child of Fire, continuing the quest of Kora and her compatriots in their fight against the Motherworld. Light spoilers ensue, but nothing major.

In Part One, we learned about Kora, a stranger hiding in a farming village on the remote world of Veldt. Soldiers from the galactic empire of Motherworld demand a levy that the village can't match, and so she goes off on an intergalactic voyage to find a crew of warriors willing to stand up for the village in a fight.

The movie ends with Kora and her warriors returning to Veldt, ready for a fight. In Part Two, they train up the villagers and Kora's friends ready to make a final stand against all the soldiers the Motherworld can send.

Plus, we learn a lot more about Kora's new allies, with time spent on their backstories to understand why they want to fight so much. Netflix has mentioned many times that the movie was inspired by Seven Samurai, which will already be clear if you've read the above plot description.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver cast

Zack Snyder has assembled an impressive cast for his latest feature. (Image credit: Netflix)

Most of the cast of the first movie return to reprise their roles in Part Two: The Scargiver.

The most important of those is Sofia Boutella as Kora, the lead character in both characters. A deserter of The Motherworld's armies, she's now at the top of the empire's most-wanted list... especially after whatever acts gave her the nickname of 'The Scargiver'.

Joining Kora are the warriors she met in Part One. There's Djimon Hounsou's General Titus, who also fought for the Imperium and then ran away, Michiel Huisman's Gunnar, another villager who's known Kora for several years, Doona Bae's Nemesis, a skilled swordswoman with a tragic past and Staz Nair's Tarak, an animal-loving blacksmith who used to be a nobleman.

Other allies of Kora return including Charlotte Maggi's Sam, another villager and the peaceful robot knight called Jimmy who's voiced by Anthony Hopkins.

Many of Kora's enemies return too. Ed Skrein plays Atticus Noble, an admiral whose stop in Veldt kicks off his rivalry with Kora and also begins the plot of the first movie, and after the climax of that story he's ready for revenge. Also Fra Free plays Balisarius, the new ruler of the Motherworld who's also Kora's adoptive father.