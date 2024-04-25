Why is Station 19 not new tonight, April 25?

Trying to end its series run on a high note, Station 19 continues to rev up the drama in the show's final season on ABC (fans are hoping for a last-minute save from another network or platform). While TV watchers have gotten used to seeing Andy (Ramón Rodríguez) and her team show up to some high-octane emergencies as new episodes air on Station 19 season 7, fans won't be able to see a new episode tonight, April 25.

As a matter of fact, both 9-1-1 season 7 and Grey's Anatomy season 20 join Station 19 in taking a break from the airwaves tonight, as none of ABC's usual Thursday primetime lineup is airing new episodes. So what's to blame for the interruption in the regularly scheduled programming? Football.

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25, on ABC, starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Tonight is just the first round of the draft, with rounds two and three airing on Friday and rounds four through seven airing on Saturday.

With all of that being said, when can fans expect to see new episodes of Station 19? Well, according to press material, it looks like a new episode of Station 19 arrives next Thursday, May 2. For those desperate to know if Vic (Barrett Doss) will get to keep her job or if she'll be fired for her latest antics, this may seem like a long way off, especially considering the series did not air a new episode last week either.

When Station 19 does return, it will do so with episode 6 of the season titled, "With So Little to be Sure Of." Here is a synopsis of the episode:

"With both Vic's job and Crisis One in jeopardy, a flashback shows how the program has changed the lives of the team and the local community. Meanwhile, Ben keeps a secret from Bailey."

In the show's absence from the airwaves, now would be a great time to catch up with anything you've missed this season on Station 19 on Hulu. While you're at it, catch up with 9-1-1 episodes so you can settle the debate as to which is the better firefighter drama, Station 19 or 9-1-1?