Station 19 or 9-1-1, which is the better firefighter drama?

Now both on ABC and both in their seventh seasons, What to Watch thinks it's about time to debate which is the better firefighter drama, Station 19 or 9-1-1?

This is hardly an easy question to answer. Both shows hail from brilliant creatives in Hollywood: 9-1-1 is executive-produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and Station 19 by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. The two dramas also have captivating storylines and characters that tend to suck viewers in and are the basis for countless tears shed.

Not to mention, each show has such a strong fanbase and these fans are willing to argue why their favorite series should never go off the air, hence why Station 19 loyalists are still voicing their frustration on social media that Station 19 season 7 is set to be the drama's last (9-1-1 watchers, 9-1-1 season 7 is propelling it forward to a season 8 this fall).

Having said all of that, several things make the two shows vastly different, leaving room for debate. So which show is actually the superior firefighter drama? Here are our thoughts.

Station 19 has more believable emergencies at the heart of the stories

Barrett Doss and Jaina Lee Ortiz in Station 19 (Image credit: ABC/James Clark)

Terrell: I'm fully aware that procedural shows tend to punch up the drama to make for a more exhilarating viewing experience. I appreciate that fact. However, as much as I like 9-1-1, there are times when the drama is just so unbelievable. I can recall the tsunami story arc. While I was watching along with the best of them, anticipating the moment Buck (Oliver Stark) would again lay eyes on Christopher (Gavin McHugh), I also found the notion of a tsunami that size a bit much.

Over on Station 19, the emergencies usually stay within the realm of possibilities. The incidents that occur appear to be inspired by real-life stories, even if the stories are anomalies in human existence or exaggerations of tragedies. As a result, there are at times I can feel more of a connection (even if slight) to the characters' journeys in Station 19 and the victims they save.

The over-the-top emergencies are what makes 9-1-1 great

Aisha Hinds and Ryan Guzman in 9-1-1 (Image credit: Jack Zeman/ FOX)

Sarabeth: When watching the first season of 9-1-1, I remember thinking it was wholly unlike any other procedural I'd ever seen, and I liked it. With Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear (of American Horror Story fame) at the helm, the show cleverly moves away from realism to put the group of first responders into situations — like tsunamis, crashed blimps and sunken cruise ships — that are so outlandish that it makes for great television.

Station 19 has the full force of Grey’s Anatomy behind it

Terrell: As a product of Grey’s Anatomy, how can Station 19 not gain an edge in this debate? The medical drama (Grey’s Anatomy season 20 is now airing) is the longest-running one on primetime and has amassed such loyalty from fans like me that it feels almost criminal not to watch Station 19. Plus, every time Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Dr. Webber (James Pickens Jr.) or another doctor from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital makes an appearance in Station 19, it feels like I'm getting extra time with my favorite TV doctors.

In that vein, because Station 19 is a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy, it mirrors some of the drama, timing, character development and intrigue that makes Grey's such a great series. Like with the interns of the medical drama, I feel like viewers have grown with the firefighters of Station 19 as they journey through the ups and downs of life.

9-1-1 is its own creation, so there’s no roadmap of all the places it can go

Sarabeth: 9-1-1 doesn't have a playbook, so the sky's the limit about where the story can go. In fact, it's the inspiration for the 9-1-1: Lone Star spinoff. Being able to pave its own path allows 9-1-1 to be as over-the-top as it wants to be while also being a top-rate first responder procedural, with a side of soapiness to give it the extra drama that makes it so much fun to watch.

Station 19 does a better job of infusing fresh blood into the show

Boris Kodjoe and Merle Dandridge in Station 19 (Image credit: ABC/Raymond Liu)

Terrell: Sometimes new characters can elevate the entertainment factor of a series. Station 19 without question does a better job than 9-1-1 of introducing people into the fold, which has made for better drama. Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda), Captain Beckett (Josh Randall) and Chief Ross (Merle Dandridge) were all introduced after season 1, and each helps to make the show what it is now in season 7.

While 9-1-1 has added some new people into the mix over the years, only Eddie (Ryan Guzman), Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Christopher have made a real impact on the show's canvas in my opinion.

9-1-1’s small cast allows fans to focus on the characters

Sarabeth: 9-1-1 knows how to balance being dramatic with being over-the-top, and having a small cast allows fans to focus on their lives and stories without getting lost in a bigger ensemble. With a smaller cast, we can get to know their personal lives just as much as we can watch them doing their jobs and putting their lives on the line trying to save others. Having those deep personal connections to characters makes watching them in life-or-death situations even more alluring.

Look, it's clear that there are reasons to have a preference for one show over the other, which depends on where you fall on the topic. It's also clear that both dramas have such a rich tapestry that they warrant a watch from TV audiences. With that being said, as to which is the better show, we'll allow you to make the final call.

New episodes of Station 19 and 9-1-1 air on Thursdays on ABC. Episodes become available the day after they air on Hulu.